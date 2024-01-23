Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

On Tuesday's episode of Days of Our Lives (January 23, 2024), we see Paulina facing some tough news about her health. She's taking time to understand and accept her diagnosis, which came as a surprise. Even though she's usually a strong person, this situation has left her feeling upset and overwhelmed. Paulina needs the support of her loved ones now more than ever.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Meanwhile, Ava and Stefan are dealing with the aftermath of a messy situation at their restaurant. The recent raid didn't go well for the business, and they need to fix the public's perception. Ava seeks help from Stephanie for PR assistance, while Stefan turns to his brother Chad for positive publicity. However, Everett is skeptical of Stefan's motives and wants no part in it.

In another storyline, Sarah and Xander are adjusting to life as roommates. Their dynamic is turning into an enjoyable little family. The question now is how long it will take for their recent kiss to blossom into a full-blown love story.

The episode explores the challenges faced by Paulina, the business troubles for Ava and Stefan, and the budding romance between Sarah and Xander.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives episode, At home, John looks upset and confused, sipping from a mug and asking Marlena about the meaning of it all. Marlena tries to comfort him, but he seems on edge. Meanwhile, outside the Pub, Steve tells Maggie that Konstantin is taking advantage of her, leading to a disagreement about Konstantin's intentions.

In the penthouse, John apologizes to Marlena for his behavior, revealing his concern for Tate and Brady. Maggie defends Konstantin, causing tension with Steve. In the park, Marlena talks to Eric about Sloan's drinking, assuring her support. Eric shares updates about his photography work.

At the Square, Eric sits with Marlena, and Theresa opens up to Alex about her struggles, fearing he might end their relationship. Steve and John discuss Konstantin, with John having unsettling dreams. Alex questions Theresa about her feelings, leading to a confession about her impulsive mistake with Brady.

In prison, Clyde warns Harris about potential consequences, hinting at personal connections. At the Pub, Maggie confides in Brady about Theresa, considering moving her to the penthouse. Theresa discusses trust and potential relocation with Alex. Konstantin hints at a mysterious plan, and John shows signs of distress at home.

The episode concludes with Steve raising questions about a potential revelation, Konstantin plotting something cryptic, and a preview of Stephanie receiving an unexpected request for help, while Paulina's diagnosis takes a toll on her.

