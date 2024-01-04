Days of Our Lives Spoilers: How will Tate protect his loved ones without falling apart?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives on Thursday, January 4, 2024, Tate, played by James Martin Mann, takes a big risk to protect those he cares about, including Holly (Ashley Puzemis). He's covering up for her actions involving drugs, first to shield her, then his dad, and now Holly again. Despite Holly facing consequences, Tate doesn't want to get her into more trouble.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

The challenge now is how Tate will handle tough questions and prevent his lies from causing harm to others. The police are trying to find out the source of the drugs, and Tate needs to keep up his story without it falling apart.

On another front, Brady (Eric Martsolf) is desperate to protect his child, but Tate's strong stance complicates matters. Seeking advice, Brady turns to John (Drake Hogestyn), but the news isn't optimistic, leaving Brady in a difficult situation.

In a romantic subplot, Chanel (Raven Bowens) wakes up after a New Year's celebration with Johnny (Carson Boatman), excited about their relationship in 2024. However, Paulina (Jackée Harry) faces challenges in her marriage with Abe (James Reynolds), as he apologizes for intimacy issues, making it uncertain if they can mend their relationship anytime soon.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives episode, Chad and Julie rush to Everett's place after hearing shocking news about Holly Jonas overdosing. Everett, a newsman, is determined to expose Salem's drug crisis. At home, Sloan and Eric cherish moments with their son Jude but miss feeding and rocking him to sleep. Eric reflects on missing these moments with Mickey and Holly, praising Holly's intelligence. Meanwhile, Nicole sits by Holly's bedside, regretting not noticing her daughter's unhappiness.

In the hospital, Marlena shares Tate's arrest for drug possession with Kayla, and they worry about Nicole's ability to cope. EJ confronts Stefan about Holly's condition, blaming him for running drugs. Nicole learns the drugs are out of Holly's system, but she must remain on a ventilator. Marlena calls Eric, who rushes to the hospital. Sloan discovers Leo's extravagant spending, and they confront him about jeopardizing Eric's suspicions.

On the dock, Stefan proposes a deal to EJ, implicating Clyde Weston as their common enemy. EJ refuses, insisting Stefan deal with the mess alone. As Eric comforts Nicole in Holly's room, she fears losing another child. Chad supports Everett's quest for truth, wiring money for informants, while Julie admires Chad's dedication to making Salem safer.

