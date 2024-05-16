Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In Thursday's episode of Days of Our Lives, our favorite couples from the 80s take the spotlight. John and Marlena help Maggie with her plan against Konstantin, while Steve and Kayla go after Clyde.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights

Marlena helps John trick Konstantin into believing they destroyed a document, but they actually have proof to show Maggie that her fiancé is trying to steal her money. Now, they're all working together to catch him.

Meanwhile, Steve and Kayla set a trap for Clyde, who kidnapped Tripp and Wendy. With Tripp and Wendy safe, they can focus on catching the kidnapper. There's a chance that Ava might want to join in, maybe for her own reasons.

Maggie also has problems with Alex. He doesn't really work when he's at work—he just hangs out, buys things, and makes out.

Maggie wants him to start doing some actual work, and Theresa is there to help keep things calm. If Maggie isn't happy with Alex, who knows what might happen? Theresa has her own secrets with Konstantin that could come to light.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, Rafe goes to Wendy and Tripp’s place where Ava is staying. He tells her they suspect Gil killed Li and asks if she can help prove it. At The Spectator, Eric finds Thomas there for Take Your Kid to Work Day. Thomas wants to be a reporter like his mom.

Chad joins them proudly. Eric praises Thomas and credits Abigail. EJ surprises Nicole at the mansion. She's there on break from work, hoping to mend fences with Holly. They discuss their past conflicts, and Nicole reflects on raising Holly. Meanwhile, Stefan and Kristen toast to finding Li’s real killer and hope for Gabi's return. They discuss their plan to oust EJ from DiMera Enterprises.

Sloan finds Leo drunk in the park and confronts him about revealing Jude's identity to EJ. She tells him to keep quiet. Rafe questions Ava about Stefan's involvement with drugs. Ava denies knowing anything and grows emotional, fearing Li's death is her fault.

EJ invites Nicole to a fundraiser, and she agrees, hoping to gather information for her and Eric's article. At The Spectator, Nicole finds a notebook belonging to Abigail filled with information on drug activity in Salem. Chad realizes Abigail was onto something big before she died.

Confused by Sloan's reaction, Leo questions why EJ wouldn't want his child. Sloan urges him to forget about it. Ava leaves a distressing message for Harris, fearing she'll have to tell Wendy her brother is dead because of her.

Stefan and Kristen confront EJ at the mansion about DiMera Enterprises. Rafe presents EJ with evidence suggesting Gabi's innocence, but EJ refuses to reopen the case.

