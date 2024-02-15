Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In the latest Days of our Lives episode on Thursday, February 15, assumptions run wild as Xander is believed to be Harris's attacker, and Xander himself assumes Sarah wants nothing to do with him. Meanwhile, Brady and Kristen continue to cause turmoil for Rachel.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Xander and Sarah's rocky relationship takes another hit as Sarah refuses to hear Xander out, believing he's responsible for the attack on Harris. Despite Xander's attempts to explain, Sarah seems ready to end things with him once again.

Kristen's erratic behavior continues as she first denies Brady access to Rachel, then demands he spend more time with their daughter, only to later pick a fight with him. Their parenting skills leave much to be desired, setting the stage for more drama in the future.

Jada finds herself in a complicated situation when she's invited on a double date with Rafe and Stephanie, unaware that Stephanie's boyfriend is her ex-husband Everett. As tensions simmer under the surface, the date promises to be anything but smooth sailing.

Meanwhile, Everett remains mysterious, focusing on writing an exposé about the Horton house fire. Chad shares his theories with Everett, but there's a lingering question about whether Everett knows more than he's letting on. With his secretive nature and two different names, there's more to Everett than meets the eye.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, Theresa wakes up and finds Alex gone, prompting her to believe he's planning a surprise proposal after she can't find the ring she discovered earlier. Meanwhile, Paulina thanks Rafe for flowers she assumes are from the hospital, but it's Abe who brings her a bouquet.

At the hospital, Johnny and Chanel await Paulina's reaction, with Chanel thrilled by the white bouquet Johnny brought her. Later, Steve and Kayla share a romantic moment interrupted by their daughter Stephanie, leading to an amusing breakfast scene. Then, John surprises Marlena with a Valentine's Day picnic, reminiscing about their past romantic gestures.

While Alex and Theresa go for a walk, they encounter John and Marlena's picnic. Theresa believes Alex is about to propose, but Marlena advises caution. At a wedding in the hospital, Johnny and Chanel exchange vows, expressing their love and commitment.

Later, Theresa eagerly anticipates Alex's proposal, while John and Marlena share a tender moment in the park, dancing and celebrating their love.

