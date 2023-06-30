Days of our lives Spoilers June 30 2023: Rolf's mission is complete, Leo is mysterious , EJ and Kristen worry

In the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers, Rolf carries out Megan's sinister orders to eliminate Stefan DiMera, played by Brandon Barash. Megan has tasked Rolf with brainwashing Harris to become her loyal pawn.

ALSO READ: Days of Our Lives actor Cody Longo's autopsy results state cause of death, reason REVEALED

Will Harris resist his programming?

Harris's first mission involves taking Stefan's life. The question remains: Will Harris succumb to the programming or find a way to resist, desperately trying to avoid becoming a pawn in Megan's dangerous game?

Meanwhile, Leo becomes suspicious of Megan and closely watches her every move. He senses that Megan is involved in something nefarious and is determined to uncover the truth. Leo's distrust also extends to Dimitri Von Leuschner, portrayed by Peter Porte, who he believes is hiding secrets of his own.

Will Leo uncover Megan's true plans in time? Can he save Gwen Rizczech, portrayed by Emily O'Brien, from getting entangled in a perilous situation beyond her control? Stay tuned to witness the unfolding drama and find out the fate of these characters on Days of Our Lives.

ALSO READ: Cody Longo, ‘Days of Our Lives’ & ’Hollywood Heights’ actor dies at 34; Wife releases statement

EJ and Kristen wait for their rescue, but for how long?

EJ and Kristen find themselves in a state of deep concern for their safety. Due to Megan's recent preoccupation, she has neglected her captives, leaving EJ without any updates on Nicole Walker or their current situation.

With EJ missing in action, the question lingers: How much longer will Kristen and EJ have to wait for their rescue?

In a surprising turn of events, Kate Brady is taken aback to discover that Megan remains at large. After all, Harris previously messaged Kate, claiming to have Megan in his custody. Is Kate about to realize that she has fallen into Megan's trap?

Furthermore, with Harris now under Megan's control, he poses a more dangerous threat than ever before. Will Harris deceive Megan and ultimately bring her down, or will Megan's manipulation continue to reign? Stay tuned to unravel the unfolding drama and discover the fate of these characters in Days of Our Lives.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston urges Days of Our Lives producers to film her father's scenes at home amid COVID 19