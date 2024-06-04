Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Kayla Confronts Steve's Risky Choices As Harris, Ava, And Lucas Hunt Leads In Montana

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In the upcoming Days of Our Lives episode on Tuesday, June 4, Kayla is deeply frustrated with Steve's recent decisions. She recently discovered that Steve had teamed up with Ava to break Clyde out of prison, a risky move even though it was meant to save Tripp and Wendy’s lives.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights

Now, with Tripp and Wendy safe but far away, Kayla is upset that Steve is planning to leave town again for a similar mission. She believes Steve is making a mistake by repeating the same risky actions.

Meanwhile, in Montana, Harris is on the trail of various thugs, trying to get them to reveal Clyde’s location. Harris’s strategy involves confronting these criminals and attempting to get them to betray their boss, even though it seems unlikely they’d turn against the person who pays them.

Simultaneously, Ava and Lucas are interrogating Goldman, hoping to persuade her to turn on her employer. Their methods are unclear, and they seem to be struggling to get useful information. The situation is so desperate that it becomes evident they might really need Steve’s help to make any progress, despite Kayla's concerns.

Back in Salem, Sarah is excitedly planning a special pre-wedding surprise for Xander. However, Xander isn’t as enthusiastic as she hoped. His lack of excitement is understandable, given his history of keeping significant secrets before their wedding.

For instance, he once knew that their daughter Mickey wasn’t actually Sarah’s child but Kristen and Brady’s. This history makes Xander wary of surprises, fearing there might be more secrets or complications lurking.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In Yesterday's Days of Our Lives, Rafe shocks Melinda by telling her she's under arrest. He accuses her of lying about Jude and being deeply involved in the case. Melinda tries to use attorney-client privilege to defend herself, but Rafe insists she comes with him for the booking. She tries to manipulate him by mentioning Gabi, hinting at the evidence she has that could implicate her. Rafe realizes Melinda is blackmailing him.

Meanwhile, in Montana, Harris, Ava, and Lucas are trying to track down Clyde. They interrogate people connected to him but struggle to get solid leads. Ava and Lucas hope Steve will join them soon to help.

Back in Salem, Sarah plans a special pre-wedding surprise for Xander, but he is wary given his past secrets. Nicole calls the police on Sloan, who bumps into Eric as she leaves. Eric tells Sloan she will pay for her actions, but she pleads for forgiveness, quoting a Bible verse about repentance. She insists she acted out of love, which angers Eric.

EJ threatens Sloan, reminding her of the deal they made. Sloan tries to make amends with Nicole, but EJ forces her to leave. Inside, Eric tells Nicole about Melinda's involvement and reflects on the difficulty of dealing with Jude. He leaves to ensure Sloan is dealt with.

Stefan and Kristen discuss how to get more evidence to reopen Gabi's case. Kristen suggests Stefan seduce Melinda to get her to cooperate, but he refuses, wanting to stay loyal to Gabi. Kristen hints at his past affair with Ava, warning that Gabi will be furious if she finds out.

At the Brady Pub, Roman reminisces about Jude and discusses Eric's situation with Kate. They express their dislike for Sloan. Leo arrives and is confronted by Roman about his involvement in the baby case. Leo denies everything and leaves hastily.

In the final moments, Nicole talks to Jude and vows revenge on Sloan. Eric finds EJ injured outside and learns Sloan attacked him. He sends Eric after Sloan while EJ recovers.

