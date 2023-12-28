Days of Our Lives spoilers: Konstantin faces an unexpected twist with his abduction; more drama awaits

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In the upcoming episode of Days of our Lives, Konstantin, the babynapper, is in for a surprise. He's been pretending to be friendly with Maggie, but someone has caught onto his deceit. While taking a stroll in the park, Konstantin is unexpectedly taken down and abducted by an unknown person with an agenda, serving him a taste of his own medicine.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Meanwhile, Sloan spends the day with her stolen child and her unsuspecting husband, Eric. Their family plans take a turn when Leo, an unexpected visitor, appears and seems ready for some mischief.

Nicole, grieving the loss of her son Jude, attends her first therapy session with Marlena. As she struggles to cope, little does she know that her instincts about Jude are accurate.

At the hospital, Paulina and Chanel meet with Kayla to discuss Paulina's health condition. The outcome remains uncertain, leaving questions about the future and the potential challenges Paulina might face.

Days of our Lives continues to deliver suspense and unexpected twists, making each day in Salem filled with drama. Fans can catch the latest episodes on Peacock+ in the U.S. and The W Network or Global TV App in Canada.

Advertisement

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives recap, Stefan, Ava, and Harris find themselves on the docks, where Stefan discreetly pockets a baggie of pills. Harris interrogates them about their activities, and they cover up by mentioning The Bistro. Stefan cleverly carries small bags of flour as a disguise. Harris questions Ava about their breakup, suspecting her involvement with Stefan. Initially denying it, Ava eventually admits they are seeing each other. Filled with emotion, she expresses regret for lying to Harris and acknowledges the positive moments they shared.

Later, as Stefan completes his flour bag mission, Harris warns him not to mess with Ava and issues a threatening message. Tate, feeling upset, retrieves Holly's present from the trash and destroys it but is later visited by Holly herself. She apologizes for using him to get close to Johnny and acknowledges her mistake. Tate forgives her and surprises her with a thoughtful gift, a first edition of Pride and Prejudice. Holly, grateful, accepts and agrees to a date at The Bistro on New Year's Eve.

Rafe and Jada wake up together and decide to spend the day without their phones, focusing on each other. They share a cozy moment discussing family traditions and enjoy a Christmas trivia game. Jada expresses her feelings for Rafe, stating that their connection is deep and unique. Meanwhile, Wendy confides in Tripp about her struggles with her mother's wishes for her to move to China. Melinda offers advice, sharing her own regrets and encouraging Wendy to follow her heart. Wendy and Tripp share a sweet moment, and Wendy hints at the positive turn her life has taken.