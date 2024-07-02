Days of Our Lives spoilers: Paulina Demands Answers From Kayla About Chanel's Miscarriage

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives

On Tuesday, July 2, Days of Our Lives follows Johnny as he tries to comfort his wife Chanel after their miscarriage. Chanel's mom, Paulina, is very upset and wants answers. She demands Kayla, who wasn’t the doctor on duty or an OBGYN, to explain what happened and who is to blame.

Meanwhile, Steve has confessed to helping Clyde escape from prison. Jada, the daughter of Steve’s late friend Marcus, explains the possible consequences Steve might face. Steve wonders if he'll be the only one in trouble since Ava was also involved in the escape and technically let Clyde go.

Marlena is working with Everett but isn’t making much progress. She asks Stephanie to help bring out the man he used to be, even though he was much worse before.

Kate, with nothing to do now that Lucas is out of prison, is looking for a new business opportunity. She considers getting Abe involved since he has nothing to do but praise Paulina.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In Yesterday's Days of Our Lives, at the townhouse, Tate overhears Brady asking Kristen if he can take Rachel to the fireworks tomorrow. After some snarky back-and-forth, she agrees. When Brady hangs up, Tate tells him he overheard him saying his kids mean everything to him. Tate asks him to prove it by stopping his mother from ruining his life and letting him see Holly.

At the Pub, Holly apologizes to Eric about Jude and then complains about being grounded again over Prom. She feels like she has been grounded or in a coma for the past six months. Eric wishes he could help, and Holly asks him to talk to Nicole for her.

At the DiMera mansion, Melinda tells EJ that now she has immunity, nothing is stopping her from telling Nicole about Jude. Nicole enters the room, wondering what's going on. EJ quickly explains to his wife that he gave Melinda an immunity deal. Nicole lunges at Melinda for kidnapping her son and deceiving Eric. Melinda claims there's something she can do for Eric.

Meanwhile, Gabi and Stefan passionately kiss in the prison visitors' room. As Rafe and the warden finalize the paperwork, Stefan fantasizes about all the places they can go together. Gabi just wants to go home. At the Bistro, Ava joins Kristen for dinner and vents about Harris leaving. She knows it’s not just to find Megan, but also because of her mistakes, including sleeping with Stefan. Ava insists no one can find out, especially Gabi.

Back at the townhouse, Brady agrees that Theresa may have overreacted about Prom, but Tate was also wrong. He presents Tate with a brochure for a summer lacrosse camp in New York, hoping it will give Theresa time to cool off. Then, in the fall, they can talk about him and Holly being together. Tate crumples the brochure, giving it a hard pass.

At the Pub, Eric tells Holly he needs to give her mother some space and is thinking of leaving Salem. Holly pouts, saying he can’t leave because everyone will miss him, especially her, as things are just getting worse. She again asks him to talk to Nicole about her and Tate. Eric insists it’s not his place to give parenting advice, as it's up to her mom and stepdad.

Before Melinda can explain to Nicole how she'll make it up to Eric, Stefan and Gabi come home. EJ pretends to be happy to see Gabi and goes in for a hug, but she stops him. EJ ushers Melinda out so they can celebrate as a family. Outside, Melinda yells at EJ for stealing her job, but he offers her a better one.

