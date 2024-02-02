Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In the latest episode of Days of Our Lives on Friday, February 2, a potentially disastrous dinner unfolds with the presence of Konstantin, Maggie, Xander, and Sarah. Konstantin, an unwelcome guest, has been causing trouble in Salem, even affecting John Black.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Despite attempts to get rid of him, Konstantin manages to stick around. When Maggie arranges a dinner with Xander and Sarah, she invites Konstantin, creating tension among the guests due to their history and a significant secret involving Xander's inheritance.

Meanwhile, John and Marlena's quiet evening at the penthouse is unintentionally disrupted by the arrival of Brady and Theresa, who seek their help with personal issues. Despite the potential disturbance, John and Marlena are likely to lend a helping hand to their family and friends.

Stefan and Ava, both facing separation from their significant others, find themselves in a sexually frustrated situation. With Gabi in prison and Harris on the opposite side of the law, Stefan and Ava contemplate how to deal with their predicament – whether to turn to each other or face it independently.

Lastly, Everett recently expressed his love for Stephanie, hoping to move beyond the friend zone. In the upcoming episode, Stephanie is set to make a stunning revelation to Everett. The question remains whether this revelation will bring them closer or create distance between them.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives episode, Sloan and Eric's intimate moment takes an unexpected turn when baby Jude interrupts. As the new parents navigate the challenges of attending to their crying child, Leo barges in with his characteristic flair. Leo's humorous insistence on being the godfather adds a comedic twist to the scene, creating tension and surprise.

The evolving dynamic between the characters unfolds as Melinda announces herself as the godmother, leading to amusing interactions. Sloan's confession to Melinda about her doubts regarding motherhood adds a touch of vulnerability to the storyline, exploring the complexities of parenting.

Meanwhile, Theresa seeks Brady's assistance at Titan, resulting in a collaborative effort that prompts reflections on their shared past.

