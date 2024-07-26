Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Theresa Reveals Shocking Truth Leaving Alex And Brady Question Her Motives

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives

On the Friday, July 26 episode of Days of Our Lives, Theresa reveals the truth, causing a big shock in Salem. Theresa struggles with the idea of sticking to one version of events instead of creating a more favorable story. Her habit of lying has backfired.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights

Alex may have married Theresa, but he currently wants nothing to do with her. Brady, who thought she preferred Alex, is also disillusioned. Even though Theresa decides to tell the truth, it's uncertain if Alex or Brady will believe or care anymore.

Meanwhile, Xander, learns he is Victor's long-lost, illegitimate son. Unable to talk to his mother, who contributed to the mess, he turns to Maggie, his former and future mother-in-law, and now, surprisingly, his stepmother.

In another storyline, Alex, who has been upset with Justin, the man who raised him, since learning Justin isn't his biological father, wishes to mend their relationship and return to how things were before.

Finally, Nicole seems to have everything she ever wanted. She is with the love of her life, Eric, and their miracle baby, Jude, and plans to leave Salem to live happily ever after. She also intends to take her daughter, Holly, with them.

Days of Our Lives Recap

Previously in Days of Our Lives, Holly goes to the Horton Cabin where Tate is waiting with lunch and flowers. She gets a call from Nicole, who needs Holly to help find a place to live after work. Holly tries to avoid it, but Nicole insists, so Holly agrees to meet her after her "lunch shift."

At the DiMera mansion, EJ demands case files while drinking. Eric storms in with Nicole's divorce papers and demands EJ sign them, accusing him of taking Jude away. EJ blames Sloan and tears up the papers, aiming to make Eric and Nicole's lives difficult. Eric calls him garbage, and EJ warns he can hurt him in many ways, hinting that he might reveal Eric killed Holly's father.

Sarah finds Alex at the Kiriakis mansion, upset about learning he's not who he thought he was. Xander confronts Theresa at the airport, accusing her of changing a letter that denied him his birthright. Theresa admits she did it out of spite. As her flight boards, Xander warns her she can't escape justice now that Konstantin, her accomplice in a kidnapping, is dead.

Brady wakes up at the Salem Inn with Fiona, who reassures him they just shared a bed. Brady is shocked to learn Fiona is Xander's mother and that Theresa forged a letter. At the cabin, Tate assures Holly they won't be found, and they discuss their wealthy stepfathers. They share a kiss, thinking Theresa won't ruin their happiness.

Alex and Sarah discuss the situation, with Alex acknowledging Xander's similar feelings of being unwanted. At the airport, Xander tries to take Theresa to the police, but she threatens to scream. He warns her she can't hide from him.

Eric tells Nicole about EJ's threats and his still-married status to Sloan. They consider leaving Salem for a fresh start in Paris, but Holly refuses to leave. Meanwhile, Tate finds an article about a double wedding involving Theresa, worrying about what she did. Brady is surprised when Theresa returns, revealing she didn't leave town after all.

