In the upcoming Days of Our Lives, Brady and Theresa confront the harsh reality of their son Tate's situation, knowing he's in juvenile detention. Despite their resentment and struggle to accept it, they come to terms with the fact that he's detained, which they find preferable to EJ's earlier attempt to try him as an adult.

Meanwhile, Jada makes a shocking discovery about Stephanie's new boyfriend, Everett. Upon seeing him, she realizes he's actually her ex-husband, Bobby. However, Everett denies any connection, insisting they're different people because of his beard, despite their uncanny resemblance. Steve, a private investigator, steps in to provide evidence supporting Jada's claim, complicating Stephanie's world.

In another part of Salem, Ava grapples with overwhelming guilt. She feels responsible for the kidnapping of Tripp and Wendy, orchestrated by her and Stefan. Additionally, she carries remorse for Harris's shooting, adding to her emotional burden. Ava considers confessing her sins to Rafe, contemplating the consequences of her actions and seeking redemption. However, her true motives remain ambiguous, leaving her future uncertain.

As tensions rise and secrets unravel in Salem, each character faces their own moral dilemmas and struggles with the consequences of their choices.

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, In the spring of 1930, a young couple goes for a picnic near a park bench. The woman doesn't like the new buildings being built nearby, but she talks about her donut recipe. The man tells her he loves her. They toast to their first year of marriage and the years ahead.

In the present, Julie, Doug, and Maggie are upset about a fire at the Horton House. A firefighter finds a special chair that belonged to Julie's grandmother. He reveals he's Lucas and used to be in prison. He remembers how the family welcomed him. Lucas warns them not to tell anyone he was there.

Chad takes his son Thomas to find a lost toy at The Spectator. Thomas meets Leo, who Chad blames for the fire. Leo feels sorry for the family and encourages Chad not to blame himself. Leo gives Thomas money for his lost tooth.

John, Marlena, Roman, and Kate bring donuts to support the family. They talk about the fire and past troubles. In 1931, Alice and Tom have a picnic, and Alice worries about their future. Tom reassures her and calls her beautiful.

As everyone gathers at the Horton House, they reminisce about past memories. Lucas changes out of his firefighter uniform. Leo joins them unexpectedly. They share stories about the Horton family's history.

In 1932, Alice tells Tom they're expecting another child. They talk about their dreams and the future. In 1933, they plan for Christmas and dream of helping others.

