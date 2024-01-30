Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives on Tuesday, January 30, Dr. Sarah Horton is in for a surprise when she takes on a new patient – none other than the usually composed and in-control Paulina Price, played by Jackée Harry.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Paulina is facing a serious health crisis due to her cancer diagnosis, a fact she usually keeps under wraps. Despite having a top-notch oncologist, Paulina seems to turn to Sarah for help, possibly due to the doctor's calm and empathetic approach to explaining medical matters.

On another front, Steve becomes increasingly concerned after a late-night talk with John in Horton Town Square, suspecting a connection between The Pawn and Konstantin. He confides in Kayla about his worries. Meanwhile, Leo stumbles upon a potentially big story for his column as he catches Stephanie leaving Everett's room.

In a brighter storyline, Johnny is in high spirits as he prepares to marry the love of his life, but a gloomy Stefan threatens to dampen the mood. Lastly, Wendy and Tripp continue their adventurous relationship, planning geocaching scavenger hunts and vowing to protect Tripp's mother together. Wendy is about to spend quality time with Ava, and the anticipation is high.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives episode,

Marlena gets worried when she comes home and can't find John. He's out walking in the Square because he couldn't sleep. Marlena calls him, and he promises to be home soon. Meanwhile, Alex and Theresa keep secrets about their conversations with Marlena and Kayla, respectively.

Theresa suggests they play Truth or Dare, and they share some fun facts. In Everett's room, he struggles to confess his feelings to Stephanie, expressing how much he can't live without her.

Steve finds John in the Square and shares Marlena's concern, revealing worries about Konstantin knowing about The Pawn. At the Salem Inn, Stephanie opens up about her heartbreak to Everett, who wants to make things right.

Later, Kate and Roman are surprised by Harris in the closed Pub, and they find Lucas waiting in a room upstairs. Lucas apologizes for the trouble, but Roman assures him he's welcome anytime. The situation remains tense as secrets and emotions unfold in this dramatic episode of Days of Our Lives.

