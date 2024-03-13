Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives on Thursday, March 14, John, Steve, and Ava face the consequences of their actions, realizing they've let a dangerous criminal loose. Although they acted to save Tripp and Wendy, they now worry about the future threats Clyde could pose to their loved ones in Salem, including Marlena, Kayla, and Harris.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Meanwhile, Eric, despite his troubled past, plans to baptize his son Jude and invites John, Marlena, and Roman to discuss it. However, some find it strange that Nicole, who recently lost her own baby, insists on hosting the after-party. This raises concerns about her well-being, especially considering her troubled history.

In another storyline, Maggie and Konstantin's growing closeness hints at trouble ahead, while Ava tends to Harris, setting the stage for potentially dangerous consequences.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, Tate pleads with Holly to tell the truth, but their conversation is interrupted by EJ bursting into the room and calling the police. Despite Tate's protests, EJ is determined to involve the authorities. Meanwhile, Brady discusses memory loss with Sarah, hoping Holly will remember the night she overdosed for the sake of Tate's future.

At the beer tank, John and Steve revive Wendy and Tripp, who are disoriented but recovering. Rafe informs them about Clyde's escape, adding tension to the situation. Later, at the hospital, Sarah updates Ava, John, and Steve on Wendy and Tripp's condition. As they visit their loved ones, Harris joins the group, and Wendy recounts her ordeal.

Brady arrives at the DiMera mansion, where tensions rise as EJ demands Tate's arrest. Holly faints before she can speak up, and EJ takes her upstairs while the police handcuff Tate downstairs. Sarah examines Harris, who remains tight-lipped about his shooting. John and Steve worry about Rafe's suspicions regarding Ava's involvement in Clyde's escape.

In Wendy's room, Rafe and Harris discuss the investigation, but Rafe orders Harris to go home and recover. Meanwhile, Sarah wheels Wendy to Tripp's room, where they share a tender moment. Holly insists she's fine, but EJ and Nicole remain adamant about Tate's guilt. In the living room, Brady reluctantly watches as Tate is taken away by the police.

In the hospital lobby, Ava offers to care for Harris, who appreciates her support. Despite his reluctance, he agrees to let her take care of him.

