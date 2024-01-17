Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: What Consequences Await Stefan After The Bistro Raid?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, the aftermath of the Bistro raid takes unexpected turns, especially for Stefan. Harris confronts Ava at the docks, demanding answers about her involvement and knowledge in the risky mission to get deadly drugs off the street.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Meanwhile, amidst the drama, Kayla and Steve enjoy family time with Stephanie, Tripp, and Wendy over dinner. However, their daughter Stephanie seems a bit distracted by her growing bond with Everett. The ex-couple is getting closer, leaving questions about Stephanie's feelings.

Another couple, Sarah and Xander, are settling into their new co-parenting life. Sarah has fully moved in, and despite some uncertainty, she's confident that living together as a happy little family is the right choice for raising their baby.

Tune in to witness the intense moments as Stefan sends a strong message to Harris, signaling potential consequences for his actions in the drug raid.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives episode, at home, Sloan feels stressed about dinner with John and Marlena, drinking wine to cope. Eric tries to help, but when her in-laws arrive, Sloan offers wine while they choose club soda. As they discuss Nicole and Holly, Sloan, drunk, admits she'd lie to protect her son and seeks parenting tips from Marlena. Later, she embarrasses herself with bad jokes, spills a drink, and cries in Eric's arms.

Advertisement

In the Bistro, Stefan and Ava breathe a sigh of relief after New Year's Eve, but Harris storms in for a surprise raid, presenting a search warrant. Meanwhile, at the police station, Justin surprises Theresa, Brady, and Alex by bringing Tate, explaining a court-approved transfer to a juvenile rehab facility. Tate wonders why he's going to rehab, and Justin explains it's for behavioral issues. Sloan continues to drink at home, making a mess and later confessing to Eric about her past mistakes. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Advertisement

After Harris's search at the Bistro yields no drugs, Stefan privately tells Ava that Clyde moved the product just in time. At the station, Brady and Theresa find solace in each other's company. Later, at the Bistro loading dock, Ava receives a text and meets Harris, who reveals himself. The situation remains tense and uncertain.