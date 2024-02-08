Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

On the February 8 episode of Days of Our Lives, John decides to tell Steve about his secret meeting with Konstantin. John is worried about what happened during the meeting and seeks advice from Steve since he can't talk to Marlena yet. Konstantin is seeking revenge and plans to use The Pawn, adding to John's concerns.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

After a successful drug bust by the Salem PD, Clyde's operation is damaged, but there are consequences. A young cop ends up killing one of the alleged drug dealers, leading Harris to confront Clyde at Statesville prison.

Meanwhile, Tate Black is in a juvenile facility, and Theresa and Brady compare the letters they received from him to know how he's doing. Sloan hopes for a quiet evening with Eric, but her past actions trouble her. Stephanie and Everett are back together, and Stephanie suggests that Everett should be honest about his entire life, not just parts of it.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives episode, Harris pretends to clean up trash in the park while meeting Ava. He tells her about the drug bust, but there's a problem because someone died. Ava worries about her safety and reminds him of his promise.

In a flashback, Harris expresses love for Ava and promises to help her escape Clyde's control. Ava agrees to help Harris in exchange for protection. In the present, Harris tells Ava they must keep pretending until they stop Clyde for good.

EJ returns from Italy and mocks Stefan about the drug raid. Chanel returns home to Paulina and Abe, who reveal Paulina's cancer is worse than expected. Johnny arrives with wedding plans, but senses the seriousness and adjusts his mood. Marlena finds John worried about his past. Stephanie and Kayla bond over breakfast and discuss the drug bust.

Stefan confronts EJ for not helping him against Clyde. EJ claims he's following the law, but Stefan doubts his loyalty. Harris reassures Ava they're a team, but she worries about her mistakes. Stefan calls Ava, upset about her encounter with Harris. Johnny and Chanel support Paulina, who refuses to postpone Chanel's wedding. Johnny suggests a solution to Chanel.

