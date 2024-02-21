Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives, Salem's original family, the Hortons, are front and center as Leo's curiosity about them leads to questions. Doug, Julie, and Maggie share memories of their relatives, while Marlena, John, Roman, and Kate chime in with their own reflections on the family's history.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Amidst the conversations, a mysterious box is uncovered, sparking intrigue about its contents and significance. Will it hold secrets about the Horton family legacy, or will it lead to new adventures for the Salem residents? With appearances from younger versions of Tom and Alice, the episode promises both nostalgia and potential surprises.

Leo, portrayed by Greg Rikaart, enjoys being in the know about others' lives, often seeking information to use to his advantage. However, as he expresses interest in Julie's stories, there's hope that he won't twist them for his own benefit. Doug, played by Bill Hayes, and Maggie, portrayed by Suzanne Rogers, also share their memories, adding depth to the family's history.

As the Hortons sort through memories, Marlena, John, Roman, and Kate offer their support and reminisce about their own connections to the family. With each revelation and discussion, the episode delves deeper into the rich tapestry of Salem's past, setting the stage for potential future storylines.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, Outside the Pub, Roman reassures Kate that Lucas is safe now. They share a romantic Valentine's Day dinner inside, where Roman expresses his love and gratitude towards Kate. Meanwhile, at the Small Bar, Melinda meets Sloan, who vents about feeling sidelined by her baby. Melinda tries to defend Eric's role as a new dad, but Sloan feels overshadowed by her baby in the movie industry. Feeling nervous, Melinda watches as Sloan becomes increasingly upset.

In the penthouse, Marlena finds Brady feeling lost and lonely, recounting his struggles with Kristen in front of Rachel. Theresa urgently packs her belongings after a tense conversation with Alex, who then proposes to her in a moment of desperation. Theresa storms out, ignoring his plea.

Marlena and Brady continue to talk as Theresa seeks refuge with them for the night, ignoring Alex's calls. At the Pub, Kate and Roman share a heartfelt moment over takeout, cherishing their bond despite not having gifts for each other.

In another part of town, Sloan expresses her fears to Melinda, but their conversation is interrupted by Connie, who blames Melinda for her lover's death. Connie storms off angrily, leaving Melinda shocked by the unexpected confrontation.

