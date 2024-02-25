Days of Our Lives Spoilers: What New Mysteries Await as Harris Awakens?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives, Harris awakens from his coma, sparking Rafe's curiosity about the identity of his assailant. While Ava experiences relief at Harris' recovery, Stefan appears distressed for reasons unrelated to Ava's emotions. As Harris remains connected to various medical tubes, Rafe hopes to glean answers about the shooting.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Elsewhere, Everett maintains he has always been himself, dismissing any recollection of his past as Slimy Bobby, despite evidence to the contrary discovered by Steve. Jada's fingerprint match further complicates matters, suggesting Everett's amnesia may be selective. Marlena contemplates using hypnosis to unearth buried memories, a prospect met with interest from Stephanie.

Meanwhile, Tripp attempts to reassure Wendy about their predicament, emphasizing that kidnappings are not uncommon in Salem. Despite his efforts, Wendy struggles to maintain composure, overwhelmed by fear and uncertainty.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, In the police station, Xander, wearing a denim shirt, meets Sarah and Justin. Xander pleads his innocence to Justin, who vows to prove it once Harris wakes up. Sarah worries if Harris will recover. Later, Rafe tells them about $50,000 transferred to Xander's account.

Ava tries to see Harris at the hospital but is stopped by a police officer. She calls Rafe, who forbids her entry. Meanwhile, Steve and John discuss Tripp and Wendy's kidnapping, while Konstantin confronts Steve about past events.

At the station, Rafe questions why Xander is framed, while Xander suspects the DiMeras. Justin promises to fight for Xander. Afterward, Xander tells Sarah he loves her but understands if she wants to leave him.

Konstantin accuses Steve and John of his daughter's death, but John denies any involvement. Later, Rafe sees Ava at the hospital and reluctantly lets her in to see Harris.

In prison, Stefan talks to Clyde about Tripp's disappearance and Ava's loyalty. Clyde warns Stefan to keep Harris unconscious and hints at Ava's involvement.

