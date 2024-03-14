Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

Friday's episode of Days of Our Lives revisits past events as Konstantin confronts John about his past crimes, seeking revenge for the death of his daughter.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Steve confides in Marlena about his involvement, hoping to share his perspective before others do. As tensions rise, Konstantin taunts John with reminders of his past as The Pawn, adding to the drama.

In another storyline, Holly grapples with guilt over Tate's potential legal troubles, but she refuses to confess her role in a drug overdose. Despite her efforts to protect Tate, he shows little remorse and continues to cause trouble. Meanwhile, Brady and Theresa refuse to apologize further and insist that Tate takes responsibility for his actions. As family dynamics unfold, tensions rise between the characters.

Elsewhere, Harris remains determined to find Ava's accomplice, suspecting EJ holds crucial information. As he seeks answers, the stakes grow higher, adding to the suspense of the storyline.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, In his room, Steve reads online about Wendy and Tripp's rescue and Clyde's escape. Kayla joins him, sharing that Tripp and Wendy are recovering, giving Steve credit for his role. Tripp, in Wendy's hospital room, expresses concern about history repeating, but Wendy assures him he doesn't need to take care of her.

Chanel and Johnny meet Abe at the hospital, surprised by Paulina's recovery after needing a heart transplant. Paulina's return shocks everyone, and she reveals Abe has regained his memory, celebrating their renewed love. Steve credits Kayla for teaching him CPR, and ASL, and helping save Tripp. He worries about Clyde and Konstantin, but Kayla surprises him with news of Paulina's recovery.

Meanwhile, Eli tells Lani about his part-time FBI status and a potential move to D.C., unsure of leaving their family. Tripp and Wendy discuss their fuzzy memories in the tank before Steve and Kayla arrive with flowers. Steve apologizes for injuring Tripp while saving him, expressing his love, and they share a heartfelt embrace.

