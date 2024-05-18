Days of Our Lives Weekly Spoilers: What Plans Did Jhonny And Chanel Made For Their Future?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

For the week of May 20 – May 24 on Days of Our Lives, the storyline revolves around crimes, clever schemes, and a family returning home.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights for next week

Eric Brady faces a chaotic week. EJ sees a drunk Nicole kiss Eric, adding to the tension since Paulina just fired Eric as DA. Nicole struggles to explain what’s really happening. Things worsen when Everett is arrested for assaulting Eric, likely because Everett flirted with Eric’s ex, Jada, in front of Rafe.

Eric also confronts his wife, Sloan, demanding an explanation for her recent behavior. Later, Sloan confesses something significant, possibly related to the baby switch story. Eric will need rest after this exhausting week.

Johnny and Chanel focus on their baby. Chanel, with a high-risk pregnancy, meets with a specialist and decides to keep the baby. Johnny has been very supportive so far.

Everett causes chaos, but Dr. Marlena Evans figures out what’s happening and informs Jada, Rafe, and Stephanie about Everett’s likely diagnosis. Finally, there’s good news: Julie learns that the Horton home is ready, so everyone can move back.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In friday's Days of Our Lives, When Eric and Jude visit John and Marlena, John notices their special bond. Eric loves Jude as much as if he were his own child. Marlena jokes that Jude smiles like Eric did at that age. They all laugh before John asks about Sloan and their finances.

Eric says things are improving. Nicole visits Holly to offer a matcha latte, but Holly's stressed over homework. Nicole pushes, and Holly snaps upset that her mother is too controlling. She insists nothing she does is ever good enough.

At the mansion, EJ directs Rita to buy more Titan stock, preparing to be named DiMera's permanent CEO. Eric updates John and Marlena on his work with Nicole on homelessness before they all head out.

In Holly's room, Nicole tells her daughter how proud she is but worries Holly pushes too hard. Holly retorts she tries not to be a burden like Nicole's past partners.

Emotionally, Nicole shares her abusive history, but Holly says Nicole's control isn't caring. Holly asks to go to prom; Nicole hesitates, hurt by Holly's words about her parenting. Holly regrets her outburst.

Reviewing the evidence, Paulina finds it compelling but circumstantial. Stefan argues EJ's refusal to reopen Gabi's case may protect his CEO role. Paulina calls EJ to her office and fires him for seeking the permanent CEO position while still DA.

At the hospital, Holly apologizes tearfully to Marlena for her hurtful words to Nicole. Marlena advises Holly to write an apology to rebuild trust. Eric finds a drunk Nicole at Small Bar, carrying her out as EJ watches angrily from afar.