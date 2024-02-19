Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives, tensions rise as Jada confronts Everett, recognizing him as her ex-husband Bobby, and questions his use of a different name in Salem. Meanwhile, Stephanie reconnects with Everett, accepting his explanation for his disappearance due to a coma, leading to their reunion following her breakup with Chad.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

During Valentine's Day, Konstantin woos Maggie with a fictional Greek tradition, but his actions take a mysterious turn when he makes a secretive phone call, possibly linked to Xander's incarceration. Meanwhile, Chanel and Johnny hastily tie the knot in Paulina's hospital room, officiated by Abe, as they offer support to Paulina during her post-surgery recovery.

As Paulina wonders about her absent doctor, Sarah stands by Xander's side at the police station, leaving room for another medical professional to step in, although Tripp is noticeably absent from work, according to Kayla's observation.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, In Salem, Stephanie gleefully watches as people discover hidden treasures at the flower cart, raising funds for the hospital. Theresa eagerly anticipates a proposal from Alex, but her hopes are dashed when he fails to pop the question, leaving her disappointed.

Meanwhile, Sloan feels neglected when Eric falls asleep while caring for their baby, prompting her to make plans to meet someone else. At the Brady Pub, tensions escalate as Jada confronts Everett about his true identity, leaving Stephanie and Rafe bewildered by the unfolding drama.

Elsewhere, Wendy and Tripp find themselves under surveillance by Officer Goldman, who expresses concerns about their safety. She informs them that Rafe has tasked her with keeping an eye on them, hinting at potential danger.

