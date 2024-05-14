Days of Our Lives Spoilers: What Secrets Lie Behind Li's Death?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives, Gabi remains behind bars, and the true culprit behind Li's death is still unknown. Rafe and Jada decide to dig deeper into the case, but they question whether their approach is the right one.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights

Stefan is determined to clear Gabi's name due to his urgent desire to see her released from prison. On the other hand, Kristen has her motives, aiming to use the investigation to take down EJ and Stefan. Rafe and Jada, despite being Gabi's brother and friend respectively, cautiously consider their input but remain wary of being drawn into the DiMera family's tangled web.

Meanwhile, Marlena probes Brady about his lingering feelings for Kristen, sensing unresolved emotions. Theresa upset over Alex's failure to propose, attempts to win him back by moving in with him, hoping her presence will reignite his passion. However, Alex remains steadfast, thanks in part to his previous encounter with Kristen.

Amid these personal dramas, Tate finds himself puzzled by Holly's silence, questioning whether his upcoming prom date with Sophia has caused the distance between them.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, after playing pickleball, Stephanie and Everett chat at the Pub. Stephanie's leg cramps and Everett helps by massaging it. They're happy about their time together. At the police station, Rafe and Jada wait for blood news found in Clyde’s black book.

They're hopeful it will lead to a breakthrough in their investigation into Clyde and Goldman. Jada shares her determination to solve the case, inspired by an experience with a friend's missing mom.

Meanwhile, Ava and Kristen discuss Li's death at the DiMera mansion. Kristen suspects Ava knows more than she's saying. Ava denies it, but Kristen presses on, wanting to help her brother. Ava insists she can't assist.

At home, EJ learns about Sloan's deception regarding Nicole's baby. He decides to handle Leo, making him promise not to reveal the secret. Later, Leo accepts EJ's hush money, feeling conflicted.

In Leo's room, Eric and Nicole find him passed out. Leo hints at knowing a secret about Jude but passes out again. EJ bribes Leo into silence, warning of consequences if he speaks up.

Back at the station, Rafe receives news linking Gil to Li's murder. Stephanie and Everett continue their chat at the Pub, and Stephanie suggests Everett talk to a woman he recognizes. Ava informs Kristen that Gabi is innocent of Li's murder.

