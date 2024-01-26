Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, January 26, 2024, hint at Sarah and Xander, who share a home and parent-baby Victoria, growing closer. Despite years of challenges, including the loss of a child and numerous hardships, sparks between them are evident. A recent kiss suggests their old feelings might resurface soon, potentially leading them back to romance.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

In another storyline, Jada shares details of her past marriage with Stephanie and Rafe. Her ex-husband's mysterious nature raises questions, and it remains to be seen whether Stephanie and Jada will piece together the puzzle.

Meanwhile, Everett prepares to make a significant confession that could have messy consequences. The uncertainty of whether he will go through with it adds suspense to the situation.

Theresa, on the other hand, attempts to avoid a meeting with Kayla, displaying a bit of foolish behavior. The question arises whether avoiding the situation is a wise choice for her or if facing it head-on would be a better approach.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives episode, in the town square, Johnny surprises Chanel with a unique engagement ring, a blue diamond with a Venetian glass, a memory from their time in Italy. They sit near the Horton plaque, and Chanel hopes their love lasts as long as Tom and Alice's. Meanwhile, Chad confronts Everett about his resignation letter, emphasizing that protecting his family is part of the job. They debate journalism ethics, and Chad points out the lack of evidence at Stefan's restaurant. Chad challenges Everett to reconsider his resignation.

In their apartment, Wendy and Stephanie plan a scavenger hunt called Caching Cupid, but Tripp is distracted, and worried about his mom's situation. Later, at the police station, Stefan and Ava are questioned about their connection to Clyde Weston. Johnny and Chanel discuss Paulina's cancer diagnosis, assuring her of their support. Chanel flaunts her engagement ring in front of Paulina, who is surprised by the shiny new rock.

At The Spectator, Chad and Everett discuss their differences, with Chad assuring Everett that his family won't influence future stories. Everett agrees to stay on, and Chad learns about Everett's dinner with Stephanie, realizing he was recruited to sponsor the scavenger hunt. Chad surprises Stephanie by being cool about it, and expressing good wishes for her and Everett. Stephanie appreciates Chad's newfound attitude and acknowledges their special connection, leaving him emotionally affected.

