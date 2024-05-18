Days of Our Lives Spoilers: What Will Be The Consequences as EJ Witnesses Nicole and Eric's Drunken Kiss?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives, Nicole once again finds herself kissing Eric after having a few drinks. She blames alcohol for her actions and heads straight to Eric instead of doing other things like singing karaoke or writing emails. However, this time, EJ catches them in the act.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights

While EJ watches Nicole and Eric, Leo notices Holly showing interest in Tate. Leo already knows about another one of Nicole’s children, Jude, and EJ pays him to keep quiet about it. But Leo hasn't been told anything about Holly. Will Leo ask for money from Nicole and tell her about Holly, thinking he's making things right?

Elsewhere, Paulina initially fired Melinda because she didn’t like her, not because of her work. But now, she's unhappy with EJ's performance and wants Melinda back. Paulina plans to use her personal issues to influence public decisions about who should hold office.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, When Eric and Jude visit John and Marlena, they notice how close Eric is to Jude, almost like father and son. They share a laugh about it before discussing Sloan and their finances, which Eric says are improving.

Meanwhile, Nicole visits Holly in her room, suggesting they get a matcha latte, but Holly's stressed about homework. This leads to an argument where Holly lashes out, feeling pressured by her mother. Nicole realizes it's not just about homework but about their strained relationship.

In another part of town, Stefan tries unsuccessfully to convince EJ to reopen Gabi’s case, so he turns to Mayor Price, intending to file a complaint against EJ. Paulina listens as Stefan explains EJ's refusal, suspecting EJ wants to protect his position as CEO.

Stefan reveals EJ is seeking the CEO role permanently while still acting as District Attorney, which surprises Paulina. She calls EJ to her office, planning to confront him about it.

At home, Nicole talks to Holly, expressing pride but also concern that Holly pushes herself too hard. Holly feels misunderstood, saying she tries not to be a burden like Nicole's past partners.

This leads to a heated exchange where Holly says hurtful things, regretting it when Nicole leaves in tears. Meanwhile, Paulina reviews evidence suggesting EJ's actions may be motivated by personal grudges rather than justice, potentially jeopardizing his career.

Elsewhere, Steve discusses Clyde's black book with Ava, suspecting she's involved. Ava deflects but warns Steve about the dangers if Clyde is caught. Steve leaves just as Stefan arrives, informing Ava that EJ's control over Gabi’s case could end soon.

EJ storms into Paulina’s office, only to be fired by her, leaving him enraged. As Eric calls Nicole and finds her intoxicated at a bar, he comes to her rescue, unaware of EJ watching them with simmering anger from afar.

