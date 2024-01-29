Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: What's Troubling John? Marlena Senses Something Amiss

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In the upcoming episode of Days of our Lives on Monday, January 29, 2024, Marlena, a character known for her keen instincts, feels uneasy about her husband John's recent behavior. Worried that something is wrong, she turns to Steve for help. Marlena senses that John might be facing trouble, and she's determined to assist him.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Steve, a close friend of John, has a feeling that something is off too. Although he knows more than he's letting on, he is doing his best to support John. The question remains whether Steve's efforts will be enough to unravel the mystery surrounding John's unusual behavior.

On another front, Kate expresses concern for her son Lucas, who is entangled in drama behind bars. Helpless in the situation, Kate leans on Roman for support as she navigates her worries about Lucas's safety, hoping he will come out of the ordeal unharmed.

Meanwhile, viewers can expect some flirty fun between Theresa and Alex, as they engage in a game of Truth or Dare. The chemistry between them is palpable, and sparks are sure to fly.

In a separate storyline, Everett decides it's time to confess something to Stephanie. While it may not be the whole truth, this revelation has the potential to either clear the air between them or cause further complications. The episode promises a mix of suspense, family concerns, and romantic intrigue. Tune in to discover how these stories unfold!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: New Movies and TV Shows On Netflix in February 2024

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives episode, Stephanie meets Jada and Rafe at the Pub. Stephanie shares that she's helping the Bistro with damage control after a drug raid, and Rafe talks about his involvement in fighting the drug epidemic. They decide to skip work talk and share embarrassing stories instead. At home, Xander surprises Sarah with a traditional Scottish Burns Supper. They catch up on their day, and Xander suggests Sarah ask for a raise, but she hesitates due to past money issues. Xander promises to only make a respectable living for the sake of their daughter, Victoria.

Alex talks to Marlena about Theresa and admits he's scared and can't get her out of his head. Marlena suggests he might be in love. Theresa, avoiding Kayla, reveals to her aunt that Alex convinced her to stay in Salem. In the Pub, Jada, Stephanie, and Rafe discuss relationships and exes. Jada shares her past marriage ended due to cheating.

In Marlena's office, Alex contemplates proposing to Theresa, but Marlena advises him to take it slow. Theresa confesses to Kayla that she's in love with Alex and wants to make amends for her past mistakes.

After dinner, Sarah and Xander talk about their daughter. Stephanie, Jada, and Rafe discuss geocaching at the Pub, and Stephanie gets a message from Everett. She leaves the table, and Jada expresses disappointment in not meeting Stephanie's guy.

ALSO READ: How Many Children Does Molly Ringwald Have? Everything About Her Kids As Actress Brings Daughter Mathilda to Feud Premiere