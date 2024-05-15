Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Who Holds the Key? EJ Faces Startling Revelations in Murder Case

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

On Wednesday's episode of Days of Our Lives, the truth about Jude's real parents comes to light. Sloan is mad at Leo for telling EJ about it. Sloan and EJ agree on something about Jude, but Sloan is still upset with Leo for making things harder for her. She wants Leo to know how she feels.

Meanwhile, Nicole asks Eric to help her write a story about Salem's homeless problem. Nicole is good at finding important stories that others miss.

EJ decides to let Jude stay with his biological dad and mom, feeling like he's getting control of his life. But then Rafe, the District Attorney, tells EJ about new evidence in Li's murder case. Rafe wants to blame someone else to help his sister, Gabi, get out of jail. But why does EJ want to keep the case closed? What does he know?

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, when Holly acts distant with Tate at school, he asks if everything's okay. She confides in him about a fight with her mom, who won't let her go to prom. Holly worries about Aaron's feelings for Sofia, who likes Tate.

When Sofia joins them, Tate lies about asking Holly for Spanish homework help. Sofia offers to tutor Tate instead. He apologizes for hitting her with a football and Sofia assures him she's okay for prom. Meanwhile, Kristen rushes to Stefan with news that Gil's fingerprint was found in Li's blood, suggesting he's the murderer, not Gabi.

Theresa suggests Alex set up a trust fund or something for his money, but he's more interested in his new drone. He plans to move to the mansion and offers to cover Theresa's rent, upsetting her. At the townhouse, Brady complains about Alex spending time with Rachel.

Tate feels guilty leading Sofia on and wants to be with Holly, who suggests giving Sofia a chance. Alone, Tate kisses Holly passionately.

At the Bistro, Rafe and Jada search for clues to clear Gabi's name. Stefan agrees to help. Theresa tells Alex she doesn't want to break up and they make up passionately. At the penthouse, Brady plans a trust fund for Rachel, worrying about Konstantin.

Marlena calls John about Maggie. Tate tells Holly he can handle anything with her by his side, sparking hope in their complicated situation.

