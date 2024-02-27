Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

Get ready for some dramatic twists on Tuesday's episode of Days of Our Lives! Abe, Johnny, and Chanel receive shocking news about Paulina, which could be personal or medical. However, there's a debate about whether Paulina should be informed first due to legal reasons.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Amidst Paulina's cancer surgery, Chanel and Johnny decide to exchange vows in her hospital room to ensure she doesn't miss their special moment. Meanwhile, Abe stands by Paulina's side, even though he hasn't fully regained his memories of their love. But things might not be as rosy as they seem, especially when Kayla examines Paulina's chart with concern.

Elsewhere, Holly returns from Italy still in a coma, but Nicole insists she's improving. Nicole leans on EJ for support, while Johnny also visits Holly, hoping his presence might help awaken her from her coma.

Meanwhile, Everett finds himself caught up in a mysterious situation involving Bobby Stein, despite his protests of innocence. With Jada's persistent interest in Bobby, Everett, an investigative reporter, decides to get to the bottom of the mystery with his boss, Chad, tagging along for the investigation.

Advertisement

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, After a check-up at the hospital, Everett confides in Stephanie about his confusion, while Marlena takes over his case and reveals a traumatic brain injury from his CAT scan. In another scene, Wendy experiences a panic attack near train tracks, with Tripp calming her down.

Later, Kayla helps Harris regain consciousness and reveals his coma from a gunshot wound. Meanwhile, Ava and Stefan react differently to Harris's condition, prompting tension. Everett struggles to recall events involving Jada, leaving Marlena skeptical but supportive. As Everett considers his memory loss, he reflects on his relationship with Stephanie. Marlena advises caution in jumping to conclusions and suggests therapy sessions for memory recovery.

Wendy and Tripp bond while trapped, finding courage in each other's presence. As Stefan grapples with his past actions, Rafe delivers news to Harris about the shooting. Ava's love for Harris is evident through the hospital window. Meanwhile, Harris observes interactions between Rafe, Ava, and Stefan, hinting at his growing suspicions.

Amidst uncertainty, Kayla and Marlena ponder Everett's condition, while Everett faces unexpected demands at the police station.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Popular Angelina Jolie Movies On Netflix: From Maleficent To Mr And Mrs Smith