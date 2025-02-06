Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Alex and Stephanie’s Reunion Crush Joy’s Hopes?

Thursday’s Days of Our Lives brings life-threatening danger, shocking betrayals, and emotional heartbreak. Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) races to save Joy Wesley (AlexAnn Hopkins), while Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) makes a bold business move, and Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) gets uplifting news.

After receiving the antidote for the poisoned Body & Soul script, Alex suddenly realizes Joy may also be in danger. When he fails to reach her, panic sets in, and he and Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) rush to Joy’s apartment—only to find her unconscious on the bed.

Joy is rushed to the hospital, where doctors work to stabilize her condition. As Stephanie and Alex bond over the ordeal, their rekindled romance becomes undeniable. Joy eventually wakes up and, in a heartbreaking moment, catches Alex and Stephanie sharing a passionate kiss—proving her feelings for Alex were never truly reciprocated.

Meanwhile, Kate Roberts Brady (Lauren Koslow) has a tense run-in with Xander outside the pub, where he drops hints about Philip Kiriakis (John-Paul Lavoisier) working with him on a risky takeover of DiMera Enterprises.

Later, Kate confronts Philip, warning him about trusting Xander. While it’s one thing to be civil, getting entangled in a DiMera power play is another matter entirely—one that could have serious consequences.

Xander also confides in Sarah Kiriakis (Linsey Godfrey) about his business aspirations, but whether this involves the DiMera deal or something else remains to be seen. Sarah, however, has her own secret to keep—one that she hopes won’t come back to haunt her marriage.

Advertisement

At the Horton house, Chad shares a touching moment with Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes), who thanks him for encouraging her to start therapy. Now that she’s taken the first step with Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), Julie is determined to heal from her grief and move forward.

As Joy faces the painful truth about Alex and Stephanie, Xander’s business risks could lead to major fallout, and Julie finds renewed hope in therapy. Days of Our Lives promises twists, turns, and emotional upheavals—so stay tuned for all the drama ahead.

ALSO READ: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Brady and Tate Convince Amy to Drop the Wedding Plan?