Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In the upcoming episode of Days of our Lives on Monday, January 22, 2024, things get dramatic when Alex sees Theresa and Brady sharing a special moment. Despite not being deeply in love with Theresa, Alex is definitely interested. He's shocked to witness Theresa kissing her ex, and now he's unsure about the status of his relationship with her. Theresa had previously asked him to leave, and now it seems she might be reconnecting with Brady.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

As the tension unfolds, Steve finds himself in a tight spot when confronted by Maggie and Konstantin. Maggie demands answers about recent events, and Steve needs to explain himself, particularly regarding Konstantin's involvement. On another front, Harris pays a visit to Clyde in jail, determined to put an end to Clyde's ongoing criminal activities.

In a separate storyline, Eric apologizes to his mother, Marlena, for his wife Sloan's behavior at a dinner gathering. Sloan drank too much and made a scene, leading Eric to express regret. The question lingers: will Marlena be understanding and forgiving, considering the circumstances of a nervous new mom?

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives episode, in the morning, Brady and Alex bring Theresa home, still affected by drugs. When they prevent her from leaving, she becomes emotional about her son Tate, venting frustrations and breaking a rosary given by Eric. Meanwhile, Steve encounters Konstantin, who questions him about his past and the mysterious "Pawn."

At the hospital, Maggie finds Eric praying for Holly, expressing irony about her life dedicated to sobriety while facing family struggles. Eric apologizes for his past actions, leading to a heartfelt moment between them. Nicole prepares to leave with Holly for Italy, supported by EJ and Maggie.

In prison, Kate confronts Harris about her son Lucas being attacked and demands his release. Harris reveals the presence of a possible dirty cop in the Salem PD, leaving Kate infuriated. Meanwhile, Theresa, now sober, reflects on her relapse, feeling guilt and shame. She pleads with Brady not to reveal her relapse to Tate and acknowledges her struggles to change. Alex returns, displeased, as Theresa leans on Brady for support.

Outside the Pub, Steve clashes with Konstantin, who is determined to uncover the truth about the mysterious "Pawn." Maggie intervenes, questioning the escalating tension.

In the prison visitors' room, Clyde approaches Harris, expressing interest in recent events in Salem, particularly Lucas Horton's situation. The unfolding events hint at further complications and mysteries in Salem.

