Days of Our Lives spoilers: Will Ava and Stefan Outsmart Harris in the High-Stakes Bistro Raid?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In the upcoming episode of Days of our Lives on January 16, 2024, things get super stressful for Ava and Stefan when Harris raids the Bistro. Harris is determined to stop the dangerous drug trade in Salem, even if it means tearing the place apart. Ava and Stefan caught off guard, need to quickly hide their drugs before the cops find them.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Amidst this chaos, Theresa and Brady receive good news. There's hope that Tate might be coming home, possibly due to new evidence that could lead to dropped charges or bail. On a different note, Alex realizes he made a mistake and apologizes to Justin for trying to fire him. The question is whether he is genuinely sorry or just regretful because Theresa stood up to him.

In a more positive turn of events, Eric and Sloan plan a family night and invite John and Marlena over for dinner. They're hoping for a fun and light evening, but with the unpredictable nature of life in Salem, it remains to be seen how the night will unfold for the families.

ALSO READ: Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) Season 8 Episode 9 Recap: Can Candid Discussions Forge Stronger Bonds Among the Housewives?

Advertisement

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives episode, on a special MLK Day of Service in Salem, Paulina, Chanel, and Abe are happy to see the town beautified. Johnny helps out at Brady's Pub, and Chanel expresses concern about Paulina's biopsy. Nicole updates Abe and Paulina about Holly's possible move to Italy for treatment. Meanwhile, Chad and Everett clean up the park, but Everett struggles due to post-coma dizziness.

In the Square, Leo brags to Sloan about sticking to her budget at the paper and demands more money. Nicole informs Sloan about Holly's potential treatment in Italy, leading to a surprising revelation about Sloan's prayers. Everett, feeling weak, recovers after eating a protein bar. Leo returns to the newsroom with a delayed column that impresses Chad and Everett.

Jada, falsely accused of theft, joins Rafe at the Pub, sharing her experiences of racial profiling. At The Spectator, Leo's article on Bayard Rustin receives praise, highlighting the challenges of civil rights movements. Jada and Rafe discuss interracial marriage and racial identity, connecting over shared experiences. In the newsroom, Chad and Everett debate the potential fallout from Leo's article, ultimately deciding to publish it.

Paulina faces health concerns, and Abe offers support. Johnny, inspired by Rafe's impact, reconsiders his career path. Paulina concludes her podcast with a James Baldwin quote, emphasizing the importance of facing challenges for change. As Salem reflects on MLK's legacy, the characters grapple with societal issues and personal struggles, making strides toward a more inclusive and equal community.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Most Viral Emmys Moments of All Times; From Kisses, Proposals, to Historic wins