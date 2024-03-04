Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Ava's Confession Endanger Loved Ones?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In Tuesday's episode of Days of Our Lives, Ava takes a huge risk by confessing, putting multiple loved ones in danger. She received a warning message from Tripp and Wendy, advising her not to seek police help and to comply with Clyde's demands instead.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Clyde's new demand is for Ava to break him out of jail, which she decides to share with Steve and John. While this may seem like following the law, it's a risky move. Will Steve and John assist her to save Tripp and Wendy?

Meanwhile, Stefan turns to his brother, EJ, to deal with the crisis. The question remains whether Stefan seeks EJ's help as the current District Attorney of Salem or as a fellow DiMera. If it's the former, EJ's options may be limited, but as a DiMera, they can take drastic measures to silence their enemies.

In another storyline, Lucas, who was previously in jail, is now an informant on Clyde and is living at The Brady Pub. However, he had to be moved again, and Kate and Roman were visiting him in his new location.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, Stefan, wearing hospital attire, is alarmed to see Officer Goldman near Steve's room. As he approaches her, she casually suggests a coffee break. Stefan, feeling frustrated, mutters under his breath. Meanwhile, John assists Steve in tracking Tripp and Wendy's location through their phones, deciding to take alternative measures after discovering they've been disconnected.

Konstantin, eager to connect with Steve, brings baklava, but is met with rejection. Nevertheless, he empathizes with Steve's anguish over his son's disappearance. In another room, Theresa reunites with Tate, revealing Brady's absence due to his prior actions. She tearfully confesses to Tate about manipulating his custody.

Stefan infiltrates Harris' hospital room with a syringe, but Harris intercepts him, demanding cooperation. In a private conversation, Konstantin pressures Steve to reveal the truth about his daughter's death, igniting Steve's painful memories. Meanwhile, EJ and Nicole reassure Holly, who struggles to recall events leading to her coma.

Brady and Theresa reconcile with Tate, expressing love and gratitude. Tate thanks Theresa for her honesty. Elsewhere, Harris warns Stefan of dire consequences if he refuses to comply, leaving Stefan anxious. Later, Harris experiences distressing symptoms, alerting Officer Goldman, who realizes his survival.

