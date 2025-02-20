Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Belle Black Expose EJ DiMera’s Secrets?

As Days of Our Lives unfolds on Thursday, February 20, Kristen DiMera crafts a sinister plan, Jada Hunter faces deeper heartbreak, and Belle Black sets a clever trap. With shocking revelations and high-stakes deception, Salem’s residents are in for a turbulent ride.

Leo Stark is at a crossroads after losing his job as Body & Soul’s head writer. While his career remains uncertain, his feelings for Javi Hernandez seem to be growing stronger. Meanwhile, Javi has a confession for Jada—one that will only add to her heartbreak. He reveals that Arnold Feniger, still posing as Rafe Hernandez, pressured him into covering up a scandalous betrayal.

Jada’s pain intensifies when a dream offers false hope—one where Rafe seems to be himself again, pleading for a second chance. However, reality remains grim, as EJ DiMera ensures Arnold continues his deception.

Belle senses something is off with EJ and devises a trap to test his honesty. Whether she’s digging for the truth about Rafe or strategizing to keep her district attorney position, she’s playing a dangerous game.

Meanwhile, Kristen DiMera hatches an extreme plan to deal with the double-hostage dilemma involving Rafe and Ava Vitali. She may suggest sending them to the infamous DiMera island, but her plot won’t go smoothly.

Before Kristen can execute her scheme, Brady Black and Steve Johnson close in on the Blake house, setting the stage for shocking discoveries. As deception unravels and alliances shift, DOOL promises another gripping episode full of twists and betrayals. Stay tuned.