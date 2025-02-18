Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Belle Expose the Truth About Fake Rafe?

Tuesday’s episode of Days of Our Lives is packed with confrontations, romance, and growing suspicions. Belle Black has a fiery clash with “Rafe” as Arnold struggles to maintain his cover, while JJ Deveraux takes on the role of love doctor. Meanwhile, EJ makes a bold move, and Holly takes a big step with Tate—but is her heart elsewhere?

Belle has a heated confrontation with “Rafe” Hernandez, calling him out for hurting Jada Hunter. However, during their argument, Belle senses something is off. The man she once knew isn’t acting like himself, and his uncharacteristic behavior raises red flags.

Despite Arnold’s best efforts to mimic Rafe, his slip-ups could put him in serious danger. Meanwhile, Jada is gearing up for another faceoff with “Rafe,” adding even more pressure to the imposter’s act.

At the Horton cabin, Holly reassures Tate that she’s ready to take their relationship to the next level. However, even as she shares this intimate moment with Tate, her thoughts linger on Doug Williams III and his recent confession. Could she be second-guessing her feelings?

Back at the Horton house, Doug confides in JJ about his romantic struggles. Though JJ has had his share of heartbreak, his recent reunion with Gabi Hernandez has given him a fresh outlook. JJ encourages Doug to believe that love will work out in the end, offering some much-needed reassurance.

Gabi steps in to support Jada, making it clear that she’s not on board with “Rafe’s” behavior. As Arnold continues to navigate dangerous territory, Gabi and Jada’s alliance could prove to be a major obstacle in his plans.

Meanwhile, EJ DiMera approaches Paulina Price with a proposition, likely tied to his determination to reclaim the district attorney position. As he continues his mission to bring down Jada, his latest maneuver could shake things up in Salem.

With Belle’s suspicions growing, Jada preparing for another confrontation, and Arnold struggling to keep up his act, the truth about the Rafe swap is inching closer to exposure. Will Belle and Jada figure out what’s really going on before it’s too late? Stay tuned for more twists and turns on Days of Our Lives.