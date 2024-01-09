Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Brady and Kristen's clash spark new family turmoil in the upcoming episodes?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In the upcoming Days of our Lives episode on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, tensions rise as Brady faces a heated confrontation with Kristen. Amidst the ongoing troubles within Brady's family, particularly with his son entangled in legal issues, Kristen seizes the opportunity to criticize his parenting skills.

The situation unfolds dramatically in front of Marlena, adding an extra layer of intensity to the encounter. Kristen, known for her flair for drama, doesn't hold back, and the scene promises to be both loud and emotionally charged.

Simultaneously, Eric pays a visit to Theresa, bringing his own thoughts into the mix. However, Theresa finds support in Alex, who stands up for her against any potential negativity, emphasizing the complexities within the family dynamics.

Meanwhile, Sloan grapples with maintaining a web of lies, feeling the weight of guilt as Nicole faces the possibility of losing her daughter just months after the apparent loss of her son. As the stakes rise, Melinda intervenes to prevent the truth from surfacing, aligning herself with Sloan.

In another plot twist, the unpopular houseguest Konstantin takes scheming to new heights, managing to gain the upper hand over John and Steve. This development poses a threat to the friends' plans for a takedown, creating a sense of urgency for them to regain control of the situation.

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives episode, at night, in the DiMera mansion, Stefan talks to Gabi on the phone. He promises an important talk but gets cut off before saying he loves her, leading him to brood and drink alone. Meanwhile, Maggie visits Holly's hospital room with a blanket she knitted for Nicole, providing emotional support.

In The Spectator office, Chad expresses suspicions about EJ and Stefan's involvement in drug trafficking to Everett, who warns him that money isn't always the motive. Stephanie arrives with carryout for a PR meeting with Everett, creating a momentary awkwardness. At the apartment, Wendy surprises Tripp, declaring her decision to stay and support him despite Ava's concerns.

Ava, returning home, finds Tripp and Wendy together but decides to leave them to their moment. Wendy calls her mother to share the news of her decision, which doesn't go well. Tripp reassures Wendy of his feelings, and they share a passionate kiss. In the hospital, Nicole and Maggie discuss Holly's condition, plan activities for her recovery. Meanwhile, Stefan, pressured by Ava, reluctantly agrees to play along with a fake relationship when Chad raises suspicions.

The scene shifts to Stephanie and Everett sharing a sentimental dinner in the newsroom, reflecting on missed moments due to work. Wendy senses Tripp's unease but comforts him, expressing her commitment to their relationship. At the hospital, Nicole and Maggie bond over their worries about Holly, planning for a future spa day and high tea when she recovers. Ava advises Stefan to embrace the fake relationship for survival, leading to another passionate kiss between them.