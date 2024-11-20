Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Cat Greene’s Risky Plan Take Down Clyde Weston?
In the Days of Our Lives November 20, 2024: Cat’s bold strategy heightens the stakes as JJ joins the dangerous mission to stop Clyde, while tensions rise between Javi and Leo.
Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, November 20, tease high-stakes drama as Cat Greene (AnnaLynne McCord) unveils a daring plan to trap Clyde Weston (James Read). Meanwhile, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) seeks support from Gabi Hernandez (Cherie Jimenez) and decides to dive into the risky mission. Elsewhere, conflict brews between Javi Hernandez (Al Calderon) and Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) over stolen secrets.
Cat Greene has been weighing Chad DiMera’s (Billy Flynn) suggestion to use her as bait to take down Clyde. After coming up with a bold variation of the plan, Cat shares her idea with Chad, who grows uneasy about its added risks. Despite Chad’s concerns, Cat remains convinced her strategy is the best way to deceive Clyde and end his reign of terror.
Meanwhile, JJ confides in Gabi about Chad’s surprising decision to trust Cat with this dangerous role. Gabi offers her support as JJ grapples with his concerns. Ultimately, JJ returns to the Horton house, where he discovers Chad and Cat fine-tuning the plan. Fueled by a sense of duty, JJ decides to join the mission, taking a gamble to help bring Clyde down.
Elsewhere, Leo Stark confronts Javi Hernandez with accusations of leaking Body & Soul spoilers. Leo is convinced Javi is guilty, despite Javi’s protests of innocence. The heated exchange creates a rift between the two, setting the stage for further tension in the coming episodes.
Wednesday’s Days of Our Lives promises suspense and fiery confrontations as Cat and JJ take bold steps in the battle against Clyde, and Javi and Leo’s feud escalates. Will Cat’s plan succeed, or will the risks prove too great? Tune in to find out how these twists unfold!
Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Jada and Rafe’s New Roles Lead to Tension in Their Relationship?