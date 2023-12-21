Days of Our Lives spoilers: Will Chanel's urgent intervention save Paulina's health?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

Another fantastic episode of Days of Our Lives will be released this week. This time, the plot captivates viewers with emotional intensity, and a surprise keeps them guessing. In the upcoming episode of Days of our Lives on Thursday, December 21, 2023, Paulina's health becomes a top priority, thanks to her daughter Chanel. It's becoming clear that Paulina is not just tired but dealing with something more serious. Despite Paulina insisting that everything is "fine," Chanel notices something is wrong and takes action.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Chanel urges her mother to go to the hospital without any excuses. No more hiding or pretending; it's time to find out what's wrong and get Paulina the help she needs. Once at the hospital, Chanel turns to Johnny for support. However, Johnny is dealing with a sad birthday girl, Holly, who is feeling upset and lonely on her special day. Johnny faces the dilemma of choosing between supporting Chanel or staying with Holly during her difficult time.

Meanwhile, three prominent couples in town take a moment to reflect on the past. John and Marlena, Steve and Kayla, as well as Kate and Roman, come together during the holidays to reminisce about the good and challenging times they've experienced. They express gratitude for overcoming those difficulties together.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives recap, Tripp returns home to Wendy with a bag of Christmas decorations from the 99-cent store, trying to lift her spirits after the loss of Li. He invites her to share memories of her Christmases in China. Wendy recalls the tradition of exchanging apples for a safe and peaceful year. While reminiscing about Santa playing the sax, she tears up thinking about Li's lack of musical talent. Tripp comforts her.

In the Square, Sarah senses Maggie's sadness as she rolls Victoria's stroller. Maggie expresses how much she misses Victor. Meanwhile, outside the Pub, Alex confronts Xander, blaming him for business troubles. Xander proposes a peaceful Christmas gathering with Maggie, but tension remains.

In his Salem Inn room, Konstantin is upset about Theresa walking away without consequences. He calls her, but Theresa, sitting in the park, ignores the call and embraces Andrew, who reveals he discovered Theresa's face in photos related to Victoria's kidnapping. Theresa lies, claiming she was helping Maggie, and insists Konstantin is harmless. Andrew warns her she's now an accomplice to kidnapping.

As Maggie discusses her loneliness, Konstantin eavesdrops behind a Christmas tree. Sarah questions if Maggie is unhappier since Konstantin moved out. Maggie insists it was necessary for her family's safety, standing firm on her decision.

