Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Doug Confess to the Stolen Necklace?

On Days of Our Lives this Friday, February 28, Holly Jonas (Ashley Puzemis) opens up to Maggie Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers), while Sophia Choi (Rachel Boyd) bends the truth to get what she wants. Meanwhile, Paulina Price (Jackée Harry) fears disaster as Chanel Dupree DiMera (Raven Bowens) makes a life-changing decision.

At the hospital, Chanel undergoes a procedure to address her scar tissue and a suspected tumor. Although Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) downplays the severity, Chanel is eager to move forward with her plans for a family. However, her medical situation delays any immediate pregnancy attempts.

Determined not to wait, Chanel sets her sights on adopting Sophia and Tate Black’s (Leo Howard) baby. Paulina, however, has her doubts—especially since Tate and Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) are cousins. Drawing from her own experience with Lani Price-Grant’s (Sal Stowers) adoption, Paulina warns Chanel that keeping it in the family could bring unexpected complications.

Meanwhile, Johnny shares the adoption news with Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), who advises him to think carefully before making such a life-altering commitment.

As Chanel and Johnny weigh their options, Sophia gets desperate. During a conversation with Amy Choi (Shi Ne Nielson), who has the power to approve the adoption, Sophia resorts to exaggeration—possibly fabricating a story about Chanel and Johnny’s religious devotion to win Amy over.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Holly confides in Maggie about a romantic dilemma. She reveals that Doug Williams III (Peyton Meyer) confessed his feelings for her right before she took the next step with Tate. Though she assured Tate that Doug wasn’t a threat, Maggie suspects Holly has deeper feelings for him than she’s willing to admit.

Meanwhile, Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) remains fixated on the stolen necklace. As she discusses the missing heirloom, Doug wrestles with guilt. He might even consider confessing—but will he actually go through with it?

DOOL fans know Salem loves a twist, so it’s possible Doug will back out at the last minute, leading to another layer of deception.

With secrets unraveling and tensions rising, Days of Our Lives promises a dramatic episode. Will Doug confess, or will he keep his guilt hidden? Will Chanel’s adoption plan move forward, or will Paulina’s warnings come true? Stay tuned for the next chapter in Salem’s never-ending drama.