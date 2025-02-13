Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will EJ Expose Kristen’s Darkest Secret?

In Thursday's episode of Days of Our Lives, EJ DiMera stumbles upon a jaw-dropping revelation while Kristen DiMera and Sarah Kiriakis go head-to-head. Meanwhile, Xander Kiriakis takes a dangerous gamble, and Jada Hunter refuses to back down in her fight for justice.

At the Blake house, EJ explores his surroundings after stashing Rafe Hernandez there—only to find hostage Ava Vitali. As Kristen’s mother, Rachel Blake, explains everything, EJ realizes the magnitude of the secrets Kristen has been keeping. But with Rafe held captive, will EJ be able to use this information against her?

Elsewhere, Kristen and Sarah find themselves in a heated argument. Sarah’s fury may push her to fully back Titan’s takeover of DiMera Enterprises, intensifying the power struggle. Meanwhile, Xander teams up with Philip Kiriakis to strategize their next move, but their alliance is built on shaky ground—especially with the truth about Philip’s forged letter looming over them.

Jada Hunter corners the man she believes to be Rafe Hernandez—who is actually Arnold Feniger—demanding answers about the corrupt cop accusations. Though “Rafe” sticks to his story, Jada is determined to expose EJ’s deception and clear her name. She vows to take him down, setting the stage for an intense battle ahead.

With EJ armed with new knowledge, Kristen locked in a bitter feud, and Jada ready to fight back, Salem is on the brink of chaos. Will EJ expose Kristen’s secrets, or will he be forced to keep quiet? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to find out.