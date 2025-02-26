Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will EJ’s Ruthless Plan Backfire and Expose the Truth?

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, February 26, tease a dramatic episode full of deception and fury. EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) takes drastic action to eliminate Arnold Feniger (Galen Gering), while Belle Black (Martha Madison) receives infuriating news. Meanwhile, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) unleashes his wrath on Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) over her silence.

Belle remains wary of EJ’s underhanded tactics, particularly her growing suspicion that he framed Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu). While she doesn’t have concrete proof yet, she’s about to uncover another bombshell—EJ’s decision to leave Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) imprisoned instead of rescuing her. Brady will be the one to break the news, leaving Belle seething and ready to confront EJ head-on. She’ll make it clear that she won’t hesitate to bring him down.

Meanwhile, Brady’s anger won’t be reserved for EJ alone. He’ll lash out at Kristen for keeping quiet about Ava’s captivity, furious that she chose to protect EJ rather than do the right thing. Their confrontation is sure to get heated as Brady struggles to understand Kristen’s unwavering loyalty to her scheming brother.

Elsewhere, Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) is in for a surprise of her own when she finds Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) fresh out of her shower, making it clear that his relationship with Jada has taken a steamy turn. However, Stephanie is far more focused on her growing suspicion that Arnold Feniger has once again assumed Rafe Hernandez’s (Galen Gering) identity. Jada is starting to believe her, and once Shawn hears the theory, he’ll likely agree that Arnold is back and causing havoc—possibly at EJ’s command.

As Shawn and Jada strategize, EJ moves forward with his next sinister plan. He instructs Rita Lesley (Maggie Carney) to ambush Arnold and incapacitate him with a taser. From there, EJ seemingly orchestrates a switch, replacing Arnold with Rafe—who may have been secretly drugged with a memory-altering formula. If so, Rafe could wake up at the worst possible moment, with everyone assuming he’s still Arnold. This twist could throw Salem into further chaos just as EJ tries to tighten his grip on the situation.

With EJ’s ruthless scheming in full swing, the stakes in Salem have never been higher. Will Belle succeed in taking him down before it’s too late? Can Brady make Kristen see the error of her ways? And will Rafe be able to reclaim his life before EJ’s deception spirals further out of control? Stay tuned for more jaw-dropping moments on Days of Our Lives.