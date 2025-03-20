Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Gabi Hernandez Kick Leo Stark Out?
Days Of Our Lives Spoilers, March 20, 2025: Gabi’s Shocking Discovery Sparks a Family Feud.
Gabi Hernandez (Cherie Jimenez) is in for a shock when she discovers Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) has moved in—courtesy of Javi Hernandez (Al Calderon). With tensions already high, this revelation could push Gabi to her breaking point. But will she take action to kick Leo out?
Meanwhile, EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) is on the warpath after learning that Kate Roberts Brady (Lauren Koslow) told Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) the truth about his conception. Furious that Kate turned his son against him, EJ storms into the pub with fiery threats before making his dramatic exit. As Johnny struggles with the revelation, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) steps in to offer comfort, but Johnny’s pain won’t be easy to mend.
Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) is convinced EJ was behind Rafe’s captivity at the Blake house in Aremid. As she lays out her theory to Paulina Price (Jackée Harry), Jada ramps up her efforts to bring EJ to justice, determined to prove his involvement in the recent kidnappings.
Back at home, Gabi’s rage ignites when she realizes Javi has invited Leo to move in. Given Leo’s past, Gabi sees this as a betrayal and lashes out at Javi for making such a reckless decision. However, Javi stands firm, insisting that Gabi should give Leo a chance. Despite Javi’s optimism, Gabi isn’t ready to accept Leo under her roof just yet.
As tensions rise, Gabi and Javi’s sibling bond is put to the test. Will she ultimately evict Leo, or will Javi convince her to see things his way? Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest more family drama ahead—stay tuned to see how this heated battle unfolds.