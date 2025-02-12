Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Holly and Tate’s Valentine’s Plans Fall Apart?

Wednesday’s episode of Days of Our Lives is packed with drama as Holly Jonas and Tate Black plan a romantic Valentine’s Day, only to face unexpected obstacles. Meanwhile, Johnny and Chanel DiMera contemplate starting a family, Alex Kiriakis makes a confession about Stephanie Johnson, and University Hospital faces a financial crisis.

Holly and Tate are eager to celebrate their first Valentine’s Day together, with Holly even hinting at taking a major step in their relationship. However, their plans may hit a roadblock when pregnant Sophia Choi interrupts their conversation. Sophia’s arrival could throw a wrench into their special night, leaving Holly uncertain about moving forward. Later, a discussion with Maggie Kiriakis may cause Holly to rethink everything, adding even more tension to the situation.

Meanwhile, Tate finds himself distracted by Sophia’s ongoing struggles. He steps away from Holly to help Sophia deal with her mother, Amy Choi, who remains against adoption. As Tate works to change Amy’s mind, he and Holly cross paths with Johnny and Chanel DiMera, sparking a conversation about babies. This leads Johnny and Chanel to reconsider their own future, with both agreeing that they want to start a family. Whether through pregnancy or adoption, they seem ready to take the next step—perhaps even becoming potential parents for Tate and Sophia’s baby.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Holly reconnects with Doug Williams III, who may have troubling news to share. Leo Stark has been struggling to recover the lost necklace, and Doug might have to break the bad news that it’s gone for good. If true, this could dash any hopes of making amends with Julie Williams.

At the hospital, Joy Wesley confronts Alex Kiriakis about his lingering feelings for Stephanie Johnson. As Joy realizes Alex isn’t moving to Los Angeles because of Stephanie, she decides to cut ties, possibly setting the stage for her own fresh start elsewhere. Meanwhile, Kayla and Stephanie Johnson reel from the shocking news that University Hospital is on the verge of bankruptcy. With the threat of closure looming, they scramble to find a way to save the hospital before it’s too late.

With romance, tough decisions, and high-stakes drama unfolding, Wednesday’s Days of Our Lives is full of twists and surprises. Will Holly and Tate’s Valentine’s plans be derailed? Can Johnny and Chanel move forward with their family plans? And will Salem’s beloved hospital be saved? Stay tuned for all the answers.