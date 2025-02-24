Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Jada and Shawn’s Passion Ignite a New Romance?

Monday’s Days of Our Lives (February 24) episode promises romance, drama, and unexpected twists as Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) and Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) take their connection to the next level. Meanwhile, Arnold Feniger (Galen Gering) faces off with Gabi Hernandez (Cherie Jimenez), and Javi Hernandez (Al Calderon) stirs up some mischief with an unexpected disguise. Elsewhere, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) gets a surprising career suggestion, and Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) secures a second chance at The Spectator.

Jada is officially done with “Rafe” after learning about his bachelor party betrayal, and she’s ready to move forward. On Monday, she gets swept up in the moment with Shawn Brady, leading to a passionate kiss—and ultimately, a steamy hookup on Stephanie Johnson’s (Abigail Klein) sofa. As Jada tries to put her past behind her, this new romance could shake things up in Salem.

Meanwhile, Javi drops a bombshell on Gabi about what he just learned from Jada. The truth about Arnold—who’s been impersonating Rafe—cheating right before the wedding sends Gabi into a rage. She storms into “Rafe’s” house and demands answers, but Arnold has had enough. Rather than explain himself, he throws Gabi out, leaving her shocked and furious.

Elsewhere in Salem, Stephanie and Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) share a romantic date, complete with a surprise gift from Stephanie. Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) stops by to congratulate the couple, celebrating their rekindled relationship.

Marlena, on the other hand, may be on the verge of a new career move when Cat Greene (AnnaLynne McCord) pitches an intriguing idea. If Marlena is facing a work crisis, Cat could come to her rescue—perhaps even securing a permanent assistant position in the process.

Meanwhile, Leo makes a plea to Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and gets great news—he’s getting rehired at The Spectator!Overjoyed, Leo celebrates by pulling Chad into a tight hug. Later, he meets up with Javi, who spices things up with a blonde wig for some playful role-playing fun.

While Salem is buzzing with romance and drama, the real Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) is in serious danger. The last time we saw him, he was locked in a life-or-death struggle with EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) over a syringe filled with a memory-wiping drug. Monday’s episode may leave fans hanging a little longer before revealing the outcome of this intense battle, but one thing’s for sure—both EJ and Rafe are in for more chaos ahead.

With Jada and Shawn’s fiery new connection, Arnold pushing Gabi to her limits, and Rafe fighting for his life, Salem is about to experience another whirlwind of drama. Will Jada and Shawn’s night together lead to something real, or is it just a way for her to move on? And how long can Arnold keep up his deception before the truth explodes?