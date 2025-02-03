Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Jada Lose Everything After “Rafe’s” Shocking Betrayal?

Monday, February 3, brings chaos to Days of Our Lives, as Arnold Feniger (Galen Gering), posing as Rafe Hernandez, makes a shocking mid-wedding announcement. While Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) is left blindsided, EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) manipulates events behind the scenes. Meanwhile, Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) voices her frustration, and Belle Black (Martha Madison) faces an awkward confrontation with Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer). Here’s what’s ahead in Salem.

Jada is left confused and humiliated when “Rafe” suddenly calls off their wedding. Just when Javi Hernandez (Al Calderon) was about to expose “Rafe” for cheating, the imposter took control of the situation—armed with a text from EJ giving him the go-ahead to derail the nuptials.

But “Rafe” doesn’t just stop at canceling the wedding. He levels a stunning accusation against Jada, branding her a corrupt cop. With perfect timing, Shawn Brady presents so-called “evidence,” which is actually fabricated by EJ.

Jada fights back against the false claims, but the damage may already be done. Paulina Price-Carver (Jackée Harry) quickly takes action, dragging Jada to the station. Whether or not formal charges follow, it’s clear that Jada’s time as Salem’s police commissioner is coming to an abrupt and unjust end—exactly as EJ planned.

To make matters worse, Javi may finally come clean about “Rafe’s” betrayal with Savannah (Selena Moreno), a stripper from the night before. Instead of wedding bliss, Jada is left betrayed, furious, and determined to prove her innocence.

Elsewhere, Stephanie vents to Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) about the mess unfolding. She refuses to believe that Jada could be a corrupt cop and rants about the injustice of “Rafe’s” actions.

Meanwhile, the real Rafe remains trapped following his encounter with Rita Lesley (Maggie Carney). With Arnold still impersonating him, Rafe worries about what’s happening to Jada—and EJ may take great pleasure in eventually filling him in on all the chaos.

Amid the turmoil, Shawn and Belle Black (Martha Madison) have an awkward discussion about her recent actions. Belle may try to explain what Shawn witnessed at the townhouse, but Shawn insists she owes him no explanation.

Now that she’s single, Shawn acknowledges that Belle is free to be with whoever she wants—even if that person is the ever-devious EJ DiMera. However, he warns her that getting involved with EJ is a recipe for heartbreak.

Despite assuring Shawn that her time with EJ was a one-time mistake, Belle finds herself increasingly drawn to him, setting the stage for further complications.

With Jada’s career on the line, the real Rafe still in danger, and Belle navigating risky romantic territory, Days of Our Lives promises a week filled with betrayal, manipulation, and unexpected twists. Will Jada clear her name? Can Rafe break free and reclaim his life? Stay tuned for more shocking developments in Salem.

