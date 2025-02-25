Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Jada Uncover the Truth About Rafe’s Imposter?
Days Of Our Lives Spoilers, February 25, 2025: A Shocking Revelation Leaves Jada Reeling as Arnold Feniger Makes His Move.
Tuesday’s episode of Days of Our Lives is packed with twists as Jada Hunter is hit with the shocking news that the man she believed to be Rafe Hernandez is actually his doppelgänger, Arnold Feniger. Meanwhile, Arnold takes drastic action, Chad DiMera wrestles with unexpected emotions, and relationships are put to the test.
Stephanie Johnson begins to piece together the truth after realizing that "Rafe" might actually be Arnold. The inappropriate kiss Arnold planted on her brings back memories of a similar past encounter, leading her to suspect that Arnold has somehow returned from the dead. She quickly shares her theory with Alex Kiriakis and later fills in Jada, who is stunned by the revelation. This explains the strange changes in "Rafe’s" behavior—and the truth comes just as Jada is dealing with the consequences of sleeping with Shawn Brady.
As Jada struggles with her feelings, Shawn offers his support and helps her make sense of the situation. Meanwhile, Arnold takes a bold step by ordering Gabi Hernandez to leave after she pushes his buttons. With Arnold growing increasingly volatile, the danger surrounding him continues to rise.
Elsewhere, Chad DiMera finds himself unexpectedly drawn to Cat Greene as they collaborate on a hospital fundraiser. Despite Cat’s remorse over past mistakes, Chad feels himself growing closer to her. As their bond deepens, Chad must navigate his own complicated emotions, which could lead to an unexpected romance in the coming weeks.
With Jada determined to uncover the full truth about Arnold’s deception, Chad facing his own emotional turmoil, and Arnold growing more unpredictable, Days of Our Lives is setting the stage for major drama ahead.