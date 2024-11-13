Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will JJ and Gabi Rekindle Their Romance?
In the Days of Our Lives November 13, 2024: JJ’s protective instincts spark old feelings as he steps in to defend Gabi from EJ.
In the latest episode of Days of Our Lives, tension rises as JJ Deveraux finds himself defending his ex, Gabi Hernandez, in a heated encounter with EJ DiMera. What begins as an attempt to protect Gabi could ignite old sparks between them, even as other Salem residents face challenges of their own.
When JJ catches EJ grabbing Gabi’s arm to prevent her from slapping him again, he doesn’t hesitate to step in, warning EJ to back off. A verbal clash ensues, with EJ throwing jabs at JJ about officiating Chad DiMera’s marriage. Unfazed, JJ lands a punch on EJ, leaving him with a bruised lip. Gabi steps in to stop the fight, but she’s grateful for JJ’s intervention, leading them to reflect on their past.
Meanwhile, Alex Kiriakis and Stephanie Johnson wrestle with their own chemistry during a photoshoot. Although they’ve promised to stay in the friend zone, Kate Roberts Brady’s rule is hard to follow amid the sizzling atmosphere.
Elsewhere, Johnny DiMera’s guilt has him considering a confession, but Joy Wesley fears it would ruin his marriage and complicate her new role on Body & Soul. Chanel interrupts their conversation, leading Johnny to keep quiet.
Across town, Paulina Price has surprising news for Rafe Hernandez and Jada Hunter, potentially creating an obstacle in their relationship. Rafe might face a decision about taking back the police commissioner role, but could Paulina have different plans for Jada’s future in that position?
This week on Days of Our Lives, old flames, new conflicts, and career choices bring drama to Salem. As JJ and Gabi reconnect, and Rafe and Jada navigate an unexpected hurdle, fans won’t want to miss what unfolds in the lives of their favorite characters.
