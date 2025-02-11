Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Joy Convince Alex to Leave Salem for LA?

Tuesday’s episode of Days of Our Lives (DOOL) is packed with big revelations and tough choices. Bonnie Kiriakis (Judi Evans) opens up about a lingering fear, Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) finds himself in a difficult situation, and a major announcement from Abe Carver (James Reynolds) and Kate Roberts Brady (Lauren Koslow) could change everything.

At the hospital, Bonnie confesses a deep concern to Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman). She might still be haunted by Nurse Whitley King (Kim Coles) and the chaos she caused, fearing there’s more trouble ahead. Johnny, however, may reassure Bonnie that Whitley is no longer a threat. If Bonnie’s worries stem from her personal struggles—such as her recovery or her future in the entertainment world—Johnny will be there to listen and offer support.

Meanwhile, Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) confides in Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) about her rekindled romance with Alex. She’s especially worried about Joy Wesley (AlexAnn Hopkins), who will undoubtedly be heartbroken. However, Stephanie doesn’t realize that Joy has already witnessed her and Alex sharing a kiss.

As Joy processes what she saw, she may confront Alex about it in Tuesday’s episode. Will she reveal that she knows the truth?

Elsewhere, a huge announcement is set to shake up the Body & Soul cast and crew. Abe and Kate deliver news that the show is officially moving production to Los Angeles. Given the turmoil caused by Whitley’s schemes, they may decide to release everyone from their contracts or sell the rights to someone else entirely.

For Joy, this move presents an opportunity for a fresh start. With little tying her to Salem, she could see LA as the perfect escape. She’ll have a proposition for Alex—could she ask him to leave Salem and start over with her?

Despite Joy’s hopes, Alex’s heart is set on Stephanie. He may gently let Joy down, making it clear that his future is with Stephanie, not in LA.

With life-changing decisions on the horizon, DOOL fans won’t want to miss what happens next. Will Joy accept Alex’s rejection and move on? Could Alex be tempted by a new future? And how will the Body & Soul shakeup affect everyone involved? Stay tuned to see how it all unfolds.