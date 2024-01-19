Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In Days of our Lives spoilers for Friday, January 19, 2024, reveal Kate going into protective mode after Lucas is attacked. She believed she was helping by bringing Harris to jail to talk to Lucas, but things went terribly wrong.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Now, Lucas is hurt, and Kate is ready to hold someone accountable. However, she might be pointing fingers in the wrong direction, placing the blame on Harris.

Kate confronts Harris, expressing her dissatisfaction with how Lucas was left unprotected despite using his situation to fight for justice. She demands that Harris rectify the situation, or there will be consequences.

In another development, Theresa receives support from both Alex and Brady after her relapse. Going through a challenging time, Theresa leans on them for comfort and attention.

Meanwhile, Konstantin confronts Steve in a heated exchange. The two exchange harsh words, with Konstantin believing he has the upper hand, but Steve always has tricks up his sleeve.

At the hospital, an emotional farewell unfolds as Holly prepares to travel to a treatment facility in Italy. Nicole, EJ, Eric, and Maggie gather by her bedside to bid her goodbye, and tears are expected during this heartfelt moment.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives recap, Johnny feels guilty for being happy while his family faces challenges. With Holly leaving for Italy, Johnny suggests marrying Chanel again. Despite his elaborate plans, Chanel finds it insensitive with his stepsister in a coma and prefers a small wedding if he proposes properly.

At the police station, Rafe, Jada, and Harris discuss a failed Bistro raid, suspecting a dirty cop. When Jada leaves, Harris tells Rafe about Ava almost opening up but clamming up at Stefan's mention. Rafe warns against trusting Ava due to her past. Harris defends her, leading Rafe to consider removing him from the investigation due to potential bias.

Concerned for Theresa, Alex contacts Brady, fearing a relapse after Tate's ordeal. Jada helps trace Theresa's credit cards unofficially, suspecting ecstasy use. Wendy, Tripp, and Ava deal with the aftermath of the police raid, with Ava distrusting the police.

Johnny and Chanel consider a wedding date, but Chanel worries about insensitivity due to Holly's condition. Meanwhile, Theresa, found at a motel, appears high on ecstasy. Jada, Alex, and Brady attempt to assist, but Theresa resists leaving, claiming happiness and not wanting to ruin it.

