Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Kristen DiMera Spare Ava Vitali?

Monday, February 10, brings intense confrontations and dangerous decisions on Days of Our Lives. Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) faces a critical choice about Ava Vitali’s (Tamara Braun) fate, while EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) resorts to extreme measures to keep his secrets hidden. Meanwhile, Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) finds an unexpected ally in Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer), leading to a growing connection.

At the Blake house, Kristen experiences an emotional reunion with her mother, Rachel Blake—better known as the mysterious Woman in White (Ros Gentle). As the shocking family reunion unfolds, Kristen demands answers, while her mother urges her to keep Ava restrained as a hostage.

Meanwhile, Ava desperately tries to bargain for her freedom, promising to leave for Hong Kong and make the cover story a reality. However, Kristen knows releasing Ava is a gamble—one that could backfire if Ava ditches the plan and runs straight back to Brady Black (Eric Martsolf). Kristen ultimately holds Ava’s fate in her hands, forcing her to make a high-stakes decision.

Elsewhere, Brady learns that Ava isn’t actually in Hong Kong with Tripp Johnson (Lucas Adams), as Tripp confirms this to Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols). Realizing Ava may be in danger, Steve and Brady team up to track her down before it’s too late.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Paulina Price-Carver (Jackée Harry) delivers disturbing news to Belle Black (Martha Madison), who grows increasingly alarmed about the case against Jada. With EJ pulling strings behind the scenes, Belle fears her time as District Attorney may be short-lived if she can't stop his underhanded tactics.

At the DiMera mansion, EJ faces his own crisis when Jada starts poking around the tunnels. She nearly discovers the secret room where Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) is being held captive, but EJ intervenes just in time. While Jada fiercely accuses EJ of fabricating evidence against her, she remains unaware that Rafe is being held just steps away.

With the situation becoming riskier, EJ decides Rafe can no longer stay hidden at the mansion. He drugs Rafe with a syringe and seemingly transports him to the Blake house, setting the stage for a dramatic crossover between the Woman in White’s schemes and EJ’s twisted agenda.

Advertisement

Back with Jada, she opens up about her suspicions to Shawn, who acknowledges that framing someone would be exactly the kind of move EJ would make. As the two bond over their shared frustrations, their connection grows stronger—hinting at the possibility of a deeper relationship developing between them.

With Kristen deciding Ava’s fate, EJ covering his tracks, and Jada inching closer to the truth, Days of Our Lives is delivering high-stakes drama. Will Kristen cut a deal with Ava, or will she keep her locked up? Can EJ successfully hide Rafe before Jada uncovers the truth? And is romance brewing between Jada and Shawn? Stay tuned for all the twists and turns unfolding in Salem.

ALSO READ: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Brady and Tate Convince Amy to Drop the Wedding Plan?