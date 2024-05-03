Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

Friday's Days of Our Lives episode promises drama as Leo plots to upend the lives of two couples and an innocent baby. Leo, urged by Sloan, plans to flee town with Dimitri but needs money to escape. He considers unconventional jobs but settles on blackmailing EJ.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights

However, when Dimitri reveals he's found someone else, Leo's plans take a hit. Disappointed but undeterred, Leo decides to spill a secret about Jude's parentage to EJ.

Meanwhile, Nicole seeks advice from Marlena about raising Holly and grapples with her feelings for both EJ and Eric. Marlena, though, finds Nicole's behavior inappropriate, given her relationship with Eric.

Adding to Marlena's woes, Maggie shocks her with news of her engagement to Konstantin. Marlena must feign surprise and support, despite her personal feelings. The day unfolds with tension and uncertainty as Leo schemes, Nicole seeks guidance, and Marlena navigates unexpected news.

Meanwhile, Nicole confides in Marlena about her struggles with motherhood and conflicted feelings for EJ and Eric. Marlena also deals with Maggie's surprising engagement announcement.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, at The Spectator, Eric leaves Jude with Nicole while he talks to Chad. EJ calls Nicole about her first assignment: a series on Salem's homeless. He worries about her safety but she assures him she won’t be alone.

At the DiMera house, Kristen proposes a scholarship in Li’s name and Stefan pressures her to prioritize Gabi's return. He reveals leverage over EJ regarding Holly’s OD. At the Pub, Roman denies Ava's lease application due to no income. She asks for a job and gets a week to prove herself. Outside, Marlena chats with Harris and Ava before heading inside.

Sloan joins Leo at Small Bar, who's upset over Dimitri dumping him. Leo blames Sloan for landing him in jail. At DiMera, EJ instructs Rita on dinner and plots against Titan. Eric returns to Nicole, discussing his issues with Sloan. They decide to focus on their work.

At the Pub, Marlena confides in Roman about her worries. Kristen and Stefan discuss Gabi and plan to get her out of prison. At Small Bar, Leo contemplates blackmailing EJ. Later, Leo drunkenly approaches EJ with a secret.

