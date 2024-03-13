Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Paulina's Hopeful Outlook Change Her Daughters' Plans?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives on Wednesday, March 13, Paulina receives a glimmer of hope amid her dark times as a medical miracle changes her fate, ensuring she'll be around for a long time. With Paulina on the mend, her daughters start making plans for their own futures without her.

Chanel, fresh from her wedding, receives an offer from Sarah for her and Johnny to spend their honeymoon at the Horton cabin. But questions arise about their choice, considering their affluent backgrounds. Meanwhile, Lani, having reunited with her birth mother and settled her twins with Julie and Doug, prepares to move to Washington DC with Eli for his new job.

Despite Tripp and Wendy's safety, Steve wrestles with guilt over his past association with Clyde. Meanwhile, Wendy raises questions about Tripp's feelings for her during their captivity and their exchanged vows, prompting confusion about their relationship status.

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, Tate pleads with Holly to tell the truth, but EJ bursts in angrily and calls the police. Holly defends Tate, saying the drugs weren't his. Nicole joins them. Meanwhile, Brady meets Sarah and asks about memory loss after a coma.

Steve and John revive Wendy and Tripp, and Rafe gets a call about Clyde's escape. Later, at the hospital, Wendy and Tripp recover as Ava and Steve visit them. Sarah checks on Harris, who seems troubled.

Brady arrives at the DiMera mansion, where EJ insists the cops arrest Tate. Holly faints, and EJ takes her upstairs. The police handcuff Tate, and Sarah examines Harris, who has memory loss from being shot.

John and Steve worry about Rafe's suspicion of Ava's involvement in Clyde's escape. Harris meets Rafe and agrees to go home to heal. Meanwhile, Wendy and Tripp express their love as they recover in the hospital.

In her room, Holly insists to EJ and Nicole that Tate is innocent. In the living room, Brady tells Tate he can't keep him out of jail. At the hospital, Ava offers to care for Harris as he recovers.

Ava and Harris embrace in the hospital lobby as she offers to take care of him.

