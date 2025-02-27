Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Real Rafe Get Arrested After Losing His Memory?

It appears that the February 27 episode of Days of Our Lives will bring in more dramatic twists since the viewers will witness the OG Rafe, who has lost his memory, getting arrested for things that his doppelganger– Arnold did.

The audience will also see Belle getting furious since she is aware of EJ’s hand in the kidnapping situation at the Blake house. She will set to get the bottom of it and possibly put him in jail.

The viewers will also see Belle’s heartfelt conversation with Marlena, where she candidly expresses her regret about developing a connection with EJ and that Marlena was right to warn her not to do that previously.

In the last episode, the viers get to witness the real Rafe at the kitchen table, where Jada and Shawn have a conversation with him, which makes it clear to the viewers that he had lost his memory because of the drug EJ gave to him.

But Jada and Shawn will think that it is still fake Rafe who is pretending to have lost his memory and it appears that since they think that it’s still Arnold, he won't get away with what he has done.

The OG Rafe gets arrested, which may cause more confusion for him to figure out what's going on since he has even forgotten his own identity.

On the other her, Gabi will take the sample she derived from Arnold for DNA testing. This will be a try from Gabi’s side to prove that he is not related to her. But more drama may be on the horizon because the real Rafe has come back and the test results could make matters worse for him since the DNA is actually Arnold’s.